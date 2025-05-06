Major reshuffle at Alpine as team boss leaves with immediate effect

In another major reshuffle at Alpine, team principal Oliver Oakes has handed in his resignation and will be leaving the team with immediate effect. The move comes on the back of reports that the French team has decided that it would fire Jack Doohan and replace him with Franco Colapinto in Imola.

Ad

With Oliver Oakes leaving, Flavio Briatore is going to take over the role at Alpine even though he will continue as executive advisor as well. Ever since the flamboyant Italian joined the team, questions have been asked about the kind of involvement that he would have in the team.

The first alarming sign that Oliver Oakes did not seemingly have any powers came up last season after the race in Qatar. There were rumors floating through the paddock that Alpine driver Esteban Ocon would not be allowed to see through his contract and would be dropped with immediate effect.

Ad

Trending

While the news was being discussed, Oliver Oakes was live on F1TV and had seemingly no clue that Flavio Briatore had taken the decision. In a press release by Alpine, the statement read,

"BWT Alpine Formula 1 Team announces that Oliver Oakes has resigned from his role as Team Principal. The team has accepted his resignation with immediate effect. As of today, Flavio Briatore will continue as Executive Advisor and will also be covering the duties previously performed by Oliver Oakes."

Ad

"The team would like to thank Oliver for his efforts since he joined last summer and for his contribution in helping the team secure sixth place in the 2024 Constructors Championship. The team will not be making any further comment."

Alpine being a revolving door for team principals

Oliver Oakes is unfortunately just another name in the long line of team principals that have been unceremoniously kicked to the kerb. Since the French brand rejoined the grid as the Renault works unit, it has been one of the more dysfunctional units.

Ad

The current Ferrari team boss, Fred Vasseur, was one of the earlier departees. The Frenchman was the first team principal of Renault when the group rejoined but left soon after. This was followed by Cyril Abiteboul getting the boot, and then we had Otmar Szafneur being brought to the squad and helping the team finish 4th in the championship.

Unfortunately, soon after, in the very next season, he was gone as well. After Otmar, Bruno Famin took over in 2023, and even he was shown the door by mid-2024. Oliver Oakes joined the team last season, and it does appear that even he was unable to last a full season.

The team is looking at a new direction with Flavio Briatore onboard. Whether this direction works or not is going to be something that we'll have to wait and watch.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Charanjot Singh Kohli Charanjot is an F1 writer and Content Specialist at Sportskeeda with over 5 years of experience covering news, trends, and analyses related to the sport.



He started watching F1 when Narain Karthikeyan made his F1 debut in 2005 and was hooked when Kimi Raikkonen delivered a stunning lap in Monaco in the same season. He has been with the firm for almost 4 years and tries his best to put his links in the F1 paddock to the best use so as to report relevant and accurate information.



Charanjot has interviewed Indian motorsports driver Kush Maini during his time with Sportskeeda. He has also written 4K+ articles on the sport and is the key factor behind all the F1-related content that goes out in the domain.



If given a chance, he would like for India’s Buddh International Circuit to be added back to the calendar. A Mechanical engineer and an MBA, Charanjot aims to spearhead the cause of making F1 a mainstream sport in India. Apart from F1, he also follows MotoGP, cricket and MMA. Know More