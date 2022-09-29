"The disrespect is crazy; No wonder Fernando left"- Fans react to Alpine CEO's remarks denying Fernando Alonso a contract extension

Fernando Alonso announced during the summer break that he would be moving to Aston Martin after spending two years with Alpine. He will be replacing Sebastian Vettel, who announced his retirement prior. Alonso has been a consistent point-scorer for the team and has helped them get ahead of McLaren this season. However, Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi revealed that even if the Spaniard had planned to stay with the team, his age would have been a barrier.

"For me, he is one of the best drivers of all time. But he is 41 years old. In two years, he will be 43. You can't plan that far ahead."

"At this age, the slump can come from one year to the next."

Fernando Alonso returned to Formula 1 with the team last season and had a surprisingly fair season. He managed to pull off a podium at the Qatar Grand Prix. This year has been going well for him too; both him and Esteban Ocon have scored enough points to top McLaren for fourth place in the constructors' standings.

Having won two world championship titles in his long career, Fernando Alonso is one of the most beloved figures in F1. Rossi's comments about his age thus triggered many fans and reactions quickly filled up Twitter. Take a look:

Tony Bright @bri17373298 @formularacers_ ‘The slump can come from one year to the next’ 🤦🏽‍♂️ no wonder Fernando left ,that is seriously disrespectful to the driver(Renault’s only champion) who has been so consistent @formularacers_ ‘The slump can come from one year to the next’ 🤦🏽‍♂️ no wonder Fernando left ,that is seriously disrespectful to the driver(Renault’s only champion) who has been so consistent

Gino Morillo Morales @GMM1702 @formularacers_ Yet there's a very good chance a hypothetically slightly 'slumpy' Alonso might still be better than the next Alpine driver. @formularacers_ Yet there's a very good chance a hypothetically slightly 'slumpy' Alonso might still be better than the next Alpine driver. 😬

Thornament @Thornament_PC @formularacers_ Honestly Rossi is the most toxic person in F1 right now, he just can't comprehend that his two talents left him, so now he's just being unprofessional @formularacers_ Honestly Rossi is the most toxic person in F1 right now, he just can't comprehend that his two talents left him, so now he's just being unprofessional

Alpine forced to find a replacement for Fernando Alonso

Since Fernando Alonso decided to part ways with the team, they have been looking for a potential replacement. This was once thought to be Oscar Piastri, but the deal was called off by the Australian and he signed a contract with McLaren, replacing Daniel Ricciardo post this season.

Many candidates seem to be available for the seat, including Mick Schumacher and Daniel Ricciardo. However, the team might opt for Pierre Gasly, considering his pace and experience. This would help them work on their future plans as they hope to clinch a championship in the next five years.

They are on a steady course to become championship contenders. The outfit has already outwitted the likes of McLaren and could soon aim to challenge leading teams like Mercedes, Ferrari, and possibly Red Bull. The new enforcement of budget caps will certainly benefit the French team as they'll have the opportunity to contend on a more level playing field with the frontrunning powerhouses.

