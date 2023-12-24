"Alpine don't have a clue what they're doing": Fans react to the French team's claim of not copying Red Bull's car concept for the next season

Alpine's technical director, Matt Harman, recently stated that though their team understands Red Bull's path of development, they will not be imitating the reigning world champions. Rather, they will be going down their own route to further improve their 2024 F1 car.

Speaking to motorsport-total.com, Harman started by claiming that Alpine knew Red Bull's direction:

"I think we understand pretty well what Red Bull is doing. But of course we don't talk to Red Bull about it. And you can't snap your fingers and understand from now on what's going on right there."

Later on, Harman added that though it is important to be inspired by other teams, one cannot move forward by imitation. The Enstone-based outfit, according to him, will get inspired by Red Bull but will still head down their own route.

"It’s really important to be inspired. But if you keep imitating something, you’ll never move forward. That means we can get inspiration – but we have to go our own way. Because if you arrive with a car that is current today, it will be out of date in 2025. So you have to think two years into the future," he said.

After this statement from Matt Harman surfaced, many F1 fans on social media platforms reacted to it. Most of them were unimpressed by the team's approach and their overall performance in recent history.

One fan mentioned how the team is clueless and has changed its path several times in a single season. While others pointed out how Renault's F1 team said something similar a few years ago and that they needed to come alive and improve.

Here are some of the reactions (taken from X):

"Alpine don't have a clue what they're doing. They change path about 20 times a season," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"This team need to wake up and perform better," another tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Alpine could supply Andretti power units if they make it into F1

Recent reports claim that Alpine is in talks with Andretti Autosport to supply them with Renault power units if they ever make their F1 debut. Bruno Famin, vice president of the French team, revealed to Motorsport.com (as quoted by SI.com):

"What I said last time is that we had a pre-contract. The pre-contract has expired. Factually, right now we don't have any commitment or any legal commitment with them, but we're happy to talk to them and to see what we can do together."

Andretti's bid for F1 was recently approved by the FIA. They will now have to negotiate with the FOM and other teams to officially enter the top single-seater racing series in the world.