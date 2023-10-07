Red Bull boss Christian Horner has suggested that the Andretti-GM could become a part of F1 if they tried to enter the sport as a constructor.

There has been a lot of debate around the entry of the American team, especially after the FIA gave its application approval. The next step is for the FOM to give its approval and grant Andretti a slot on the grid.

The slot would make Andretti the 11th member of the F1 grid and that could potentially dilute the earnings and revenue of the incumbent teams. This issue has already been raised by Williams, Ferrari, and AlphaTauri via the representatives of these teams at the press conference prior to the upcoming Qatar GP.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner, however, feels there is a pathway through which Andretti-GM could be in F1. He feels they could do so by becoming an engine supplier and acquiring a team on the grid, just like Audi did. Horner told Sky Sports F1:

"I see this very much as an issue between the FIA and Liberty Media. The FIA is the regulator, Liberty are the promoter and therefore they control the funding of the sport and of course, with another team coming in, how is that going to be funded? Those guys need to get together and come to us with a proposal of what they want."

He added:

"To have General Motors coming in to Formula 1 is a massively positive thing, and we're seeing Ford come back in 2026, so Ford vs GM would be fantastic. But ideally, I think they need to do their own engine. When you look at how Audi is coming into the sport, they've acquired an existing team (Sauber), and an existing franchise."

Red Bull boss calls for FIA and Liberty to reach collective position amid Andretti reports

Horner also spoke about the situation the F1 finds itself right now with a lack of clarity on what to do when a new team steps in. The Red Bull boss felt that it was about time Liberty and the FIA reached a collective position for such a scenario. He said:

"Should it be different for others? I think that's where Liberty and the FIA need to get together and come to us with a collective position because you can't have one rule for one and another for others."

Red Bull seems set to join almost every other team on the F1 grid when it comes to opposing Andretti's bid to join the grid. It will be interesting to see what the next step is for all of these entities.