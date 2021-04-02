Alpine complete testing Pirelli's prototype tires for 2022

Alpine are the latest team to complete their first outing with the new Pirelli 18-inch prototype tires, which will be used for the upcoming 2022 Formula 1 season. Alpine and Ferrari stayed back in Bahrain following the race to take part in the Pirelli Tire Program.

Ferrari were the first team to test the new spec tires on 30th March 2021, which was then followed by another two days of testing by Alpine.

Next, it’s @AlpineF1Team ‘s turn to take to the track in Bahrain for #Fit4F1 2022 18-inch prototype tyre testing, with @OconEsteban driving tomorrow and @alo_oficial taking over on Thursday. @BAH_Int_Circuit pic.twitter.com/2al8qXJurl — Pirelli Motorsport (@pirellisport) March 30, 2021

How did Alpine perform in the Pirelli test?

Alpine used both of their drivers for the test. The French outfit placed Esteban Ocon on testing duty on 31st March, which was then followed by returning two-time Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso on the 1st of April, 2021.

Esteban Ocon completed the first day of testing with exactly 100 laps under his belt. The following day Fernando Alonso took it a step further and completed 144 laps, which is roughly 780 kilometers.

Following the test, Fernando Alonso was positive about Pirelli's development on the tires for next season. The Spaniard described the test as "encouraging."

Fernando Alonso said:

"It was a great day of testing at Bahrain and the new Pirelli tires feel good already. It's at an encouraging stage of development.”

Advertisement

Alonso added that he was happy with the runout he got with the new tires and the information collected by Alpine and Pirelli could be a useful step forward.

“Hopefully with all the laps we did today at Bahrain we can help Pirelli develop and help understand the new tyres even better. It was a well executed day by the team and Pirelli with some useful information.”

Following is the Pirelli Testing Program for the rest of 2021:

Imola (20-22 April) SLICKS: Mercedes

Barcelona (11-12 May) SLICKS: Alpine (11th), Red Bull and Alfa Romeo (11-12th)

Paul Ricard (25-26 May) WET: Mercedes

Red Bull Ring (6-7 July) SLICKS: AlphaTauri

Silverstone (20-21 July) SLICKS: Red Bull (20th), Aston Martin and Haas (20-21st)

Budapest (3-4 August) SLICKS: Mercedes (3rd), Ferrari (4th), McLaren (3-4th)

Magny-Cours (15-16 September) WET: Alpine