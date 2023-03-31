Alpine confident of taking the fight to Mercedes: "We do have a decent-size upgrade coming"

Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer is convinced that with considerable modifications in the works, the team will be able to compete with Mercedes as the season unfolds.

Mercedes stated they will make major adjustments to the W14 concept in the upcoming races, with team principal Toto Wolff admitting they went down the wrong road with their vehicle after seeing Red Bull's lead at the front of the pack. But how much performance that brings remains to be seen.

Szafnauer acknowledged that Alpine were "comfortably the fifth fastest team" at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix the last time they competed, but that Aston Martin's advancements have allowed them to overtake several of their competitors, including Alpine, relative to the standings from the previous season.

Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly both have four points, but the team came into the season with the goal of getting closer to the front of the field, and their team principal still believes so.

Alpine made a minor upgrade to Melbourne this weekend, with a modification to their Halo being the sum of their new parts on the A523. Szafnauer revealed more significant upgrades are on the way when Formula 1 returns from its four-week break in Azerbaijan at the end of April.

When asked if they would be able to compete with Mercedes in the next races during the Team Principals press conference on Friday (March 31). Szafnauer said:

"That we think we can fight with them, we do have a decent sized upgrade coming for Baku, and then a little bit more only a week later in Miami, so we continue to push the upgrades out."

The Alpine team principal is hoping that this package, along with the additions they plan to make for the upcoming race in Miami, will enable them to compete with the teams chasing Red Bull. Mercedes, meanwhile, are engaged in a fierce competition with Ferrari and Aston Martin to determine who can be the "best of the rest" based on preliminary results.

Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff rules out upgrades

Toto Wolff, the boss of Mercedes, has ruled out the team presenting its first major car improvements to begin recovering its season until at least the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

During the Saudi GP weekend earlier this month, though, there were rumors that Mercedes might unveil its first development package in time for Baku or Miami. However, Wolff has already ruled out a quick delivery of the new parts, stating that any lasting alterations to the W14 would not be made until Imola, round six, which takes place from the 19th to the 21st of May.

George Russell believes that the next car modifications will deliver a greater immediate speed gain than the full step forward done throughout the off-season from the W13 to W14.

