Alpine F1 replaces Laurent Rossi as CEO with Philippe Krief

In a surprising move, Alpine F1 have announced a change in leadership, with Laurent Rossi stepping down as CEO and Philippe Krief taking over the reins.

Rossi had been at the helm of the sportscar firm since January 2021, where his responsibilities extended to the overall management of the F1 team. However, the recent restructuring of the senior management setup has paved the way for a new phase in their development.

Philippe Krief, who joined Alpine as the vice president of engineering and product performance in February, has been appointed as Rossi's successor. Krief brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role. He has an impressive background as the former Alfa Romeo technical director and Ferrari engineering boss.

Despite the swift elevation to CEO, he will continue to fulfill his current responsibilities until further notice. He will report directly to Renault Group CEO, Luca de Meo.

De Meo expressed his gratitude to Laurent Rossi for his dedicated service over the past two years. He acknowledged the clear and ambitious strategy Rossi had outlined for the Alpine brand, saying:

"I would like to thank Laurent for his unwavering commitment over the last two years at the helm of Alpine. Laurent has set out a clear and ambitious strategy for the brand. He has put Alpine in the best possible position to achieve its long-term goals."

De Meo suggested that with the change in leadership, Rossi will now shift his focus to special projects connected to the transformation of the Renault Group. He said:

"Alpine is now ready to enter a new phase of its development and to become a brand of the future, take Alpine to new heights.

Laurent Rossi's tenure with Alpine

The change comes shortly after a restructuring in the team's racing senior management. Bruno Famin, previously the F1 engine chief, was promoted to the position of vice president of Alpine Motorsports.

Rossi was instrumental in this restructuring. He established a direct report line from Famin to himself, with Otmar Szafnauer, the team principal, now reporting to Famin. This rearrangement aimed to streamline the team's operations and enhance its efficiency.

During his tenure as CEO, Rossi spearheaded the rebranding of the F1 team from Renault to Alpine for the 2021 season. He also presented an ambitious 100-race plan to elevate the team's performance and transform it into a regular podium contender by the 2024 season.

Despite the challenges faced by Renault in adapting to the 1.6-litre turbo hybrid rules, Rossi managed to maintain a clear vision for the team's future.

As the baton is now passed to Philippe Krief, the expectations are high for the seasoned engineer to steer the team towards even greater success. His vast experience in the automotive industry and technical prowess will undoubtedly play a crucial role in the team's future endeavors.

Krief's immediate focus will be to build upon Rossi's groundwork and further enhance the team's standing in the competitive world of Formula 1. With his extensive knowledge and strategic vision, Krief is well-equipped to navigate the challenges of the sport and drive the team towards consistent podium finishes.

Moreover, Krief's simultaneous continuation as vice president of engineering and product performance indicates a seamless transition in the leadership structure. This arrangement ensures that his deep involvement in the technical aspects of the team will remain intact, reinforcing their commitment to excellence in engineering and performance.

The announcement of Philippe Krief as the new CEO marks a pivotal moment in the team's history. As they gear up for a new phase of development and growth, the motorsport world eagerly awaits the exciting transformations that Krief will bring to the team.