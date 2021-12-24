F1 2021: Top 5 drivers of the season

With the F1 2021 season over, now is a good time to sit back and reflect on what has been an excellent season in so many ways. One thing that does get missed amongst the media hubris, however, is the quality of drivers the grid has had this season.

It needs to be reiterated here that this season was not all about Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. There were other drivers on the grid too, that put together fast and consistent performances throughout 2021.

In this piece, we rank the top 5 drivers in the F1 2021 season based on their consistency, race pace, as well as the performances that caught the eye more than others.

Top 5 drivers of the F1 2021 season

#5 Pierre Gasly

Pierre Gasly had a season of sorts this year. He ended 2021 going 21-1 against his team-mate in qualifying, while also picking up a podium at Baku. The Frenchman put together a splendid season of consistent scores, where he challenged and beat the likes of Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris on multiple occasions. If only for a slight lack of consistency, Gasly could be finding himself even higher up the order.

#4 Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc had a mixed bag season in F1. He lost a race win at Monaco, then at Silverstone, after valiantly defending against Lewis Hamilton, and finally ended the season behind his team-mate on points.

Despite this, Leclerc finds himself fourth on this list. That is because, when he was not crashing his car or trying to extract a bit too much from his Ferrari, he was putting together some sensational performances. Overall, throughout the season, Leclerc was comfortably the quicker F1 driver at Ferrari and he did prove that at multiple races.

Leclerc has performed well in 2021 but what he might be looking to improve is his lack of consistency this F1 season.

