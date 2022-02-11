Alpine F1 sign long-term partnership with BWT, renowned pink to make appearance on new 2022 livery

Alpine F1 has signed a long-term partnership with Austrian water company BWT ahead of the 2022 season. The company, known for its pink branding, departed Aston Martin at the end of the 2021 season.

Consequent to the deal, Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon are likely to be dressed in pink in 2022, with their car also likely to feature the color in some capacity. BWT was known for being the title sponsor of Aston Martin's previous outfit, Racing Point, whose cars were dubbed the "Pink Mercedes" for their liberal similarities in design with Mercedes' 2020 challenger.

The Austrian water treatment company was only a secondary sponsor to 2021's Aston Martin but has now once again taken on the role of being the title sponsor for Alpine in 2022. The team's statement said:

“Renowned pink color of BWT will be incorporated into Alpine’s famous blue livery. the team has committed to use BWT’s iconic pink branding to spread the message of sustainability and social responsibility further around the world, utilizing the combined global platforms of Formula 1 and the automotive industry. The pink color symbolizes BWT’s mission to ‘Change the World – sip by sip’ and to make it a little bit better every day by implementing the Bottle Free Zone concept.”

Fans will get a first look at the French team's highly-anticipated 2022 challenger at the official reveal, which is to take place on February 21.

Fernando Alonso wants more horsepower and downforce from his 2022 Alpine car

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso claims he wants what all drivers want from their cars — more power down the straights and higher downforce around the corners. The Spaniard is hoping that the radical new technical regulations will provide him with a car capable of challenging for the championship.

In a post-season interview with GPFans, the 40-year-old revealed his expectations from the 2022 car, saying:

“More power on the straights and more downforce in the corner, that is what we are aiming for, all drivers. The trackside is quite strong now. We saw [last year] we scored, both cars, in a race where we maybe didn’t have the pace to score with both cars, so we are strong in many areas. We just need a competitive package out of the factories in Enstone and Viry[-Châtillon]. We have been working for several months and we have high hopes but let’s see.”

Alonso, along with team-mate Ocon, was a force to be reckoned with in 2021. The Spaniard scored his first podium in seven years at the Qatar Grand Prix, while his French team-mate won his first-ever Grand Prix in Hungary. Alpine's 2022 conquest is primarily fueled by the success Alonso and Ocon achieved in 2021, despite having been behind the wheel of a midfield car.

