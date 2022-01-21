Alpine 'more prepared' for F1 2022 season, feels veteran Fernando Alonso

Alpine are 'more prepared' for the upcoming F1 2022 season, as per their driver Fernando Alonso. The veteran Spaniard made his return to the sport with Alpine in 2021. He also scored his first podium in F1 since 2014 with the French outfit at last year's Qatar Grand Prix.

Despite an inconsistent campaign in their first outing in F1 since the rebranding from Renault, Alonso feels the team are in 'better shape' now than they were at the start of 2021. He discussed the team's chances in 2022 during an interview with motorsport.com, where he said:

“We are still not on top of all the problems, but everyone will have a different opinion. Obviously, with experience working for different teams, I could see some things that we were weak, other areas we were very strong. You try always to make the team stronger and stronger, and more prepared into 2022.”

Alonso went on to add:

“I think we are in better shape now than what we were in March, in Bahrain, but still a few things I’m sure that we’ll have to fix. I think we need for sure to close the gap on the engine, that’s why there is this new project, and also, we need to close the gap on the aero performance. It’s difficult to know what is the gap, so at the moment there are only hopes but I understand that these hopes are for everybody. It’s not only to us, and it’s a completely unknown territory what we will find (this) year.”

Alpine is currently undergoing an overhaul after the acrimonious departure of advisor Alain Prost and senior engineer Marcin Budkowski. Former Aston Martin team principal Otmar Szafnauer has arrived at the team after the two high-profile exits.

Former Alpine man Marcin Budkowski could make a return to the FIA

Fresh from ending his tenure with Alpine, Marcin Budkowski could be up for a return to the FIA. The Polish engineer has served as a technical delegate for the world motorsports governing body in the past.

Reports also indicate he could be up for the role of Race Director. The seat is presently occupied by Australian Michael Masi. Masi currently finds himself in the eye of a storm in light of the FIA's ongoing internal investigation into the end of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Masi's future in the sport could be decided by the results of the aforementioned investigation. Lewis Hamilton's return to F1 is also reportedly dependent on the results of the same.

Edited by Anurag C