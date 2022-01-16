"Sacrificial lamb" - F1 commentator on Michael Masi after controversial 2021 season

Michael Masi's decisions during the F1 2021 season finale could see him become a 'sacrificial lamb' for the FIA, claims Martin Brundle.

Brundle is a former driver turned analyst for Sky F1. The 62-year-old British presenter weighed in on the ongoing FIA investigation into the final laps of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

When asked about Michael Masi's fate in the FIA and F1 following the investigation, Brundle said:

"He might be the sacrificial lamb. What's really important here for the FIA and Formula 1 is this is not swept under the carpet, left for a few weeks and then gets overtaken by the new 2022 cars, the tests and what have you."

Brundle then went on to add:

"We need to understand what happened and why it won't happen again, and we need to reassure the fans that what they're seeing is for real and genuine and that they're giving up their free time to watch something that is a genuine competition."

Masi's decision not to allow lapped cars stuck between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen on lap 56 before changing his stance on lap 57 irked multiple people. His abrupt recall of the Safety Car to set up a final lap under green flag conditions was seen as manipulation by Lewis Hamilton and analyst Anthony Davidson.

While the results of the investigation are yet to be revealed, reports suggest Masi is on borrowed time as FIA Race Director. Rumors suggest he could be replaced by former Alpine boss Marcin Budkowski, who recently left the French team.

Senior F1 figures don't see Michael Masi retaining his job

Multiple senior figures in the sport are of the opinion that Michael Masi will not be able to keep his job as FIA Race Director.

The Australian has come under criticism for his interpretation and implementation of the rules in the final laps of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. His decision ended up benefitting Max Verstappen at the expense of Lewis Hamilton.

The FIA's investigation has been made a matter or priority by newly-appointed President Mohammed bin Sulayem. The results could be made public anytime within the next two months.

Edited by Arnav