“Always BANGERS”: Fans approve Esteban Ocon’s new ‘masterclass’ look for Miami GP

On Thursday, Esteban Ocon showed off his new helmet for the Miami Grand Prix set to take place this weekend. The French driver shared a few images of the lid he'll be sporting for this weekend's sessions, which was designed by sculptor Richard Orlinski. This is the second time the French artist has designed a helmet for Ocon, as he also created the F1 driver's 2024 Miami Grand Prix helmet as well.

The Haas driver posted the photographs of his special edition head protector on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

"special race = special helmet 🌴😎 fun day out in miami with yet another masterpiece by @RichardOrlinski 🎨 and the matching merch too!🔥 looking forward to the weekendddd"

Fans took to the comments section of Ocon's post to share their admiration for the helmet. One fan expressed his love of Ocon's choice of custom lids for specific races.

"You’re helmets are always BANGERS !!!!"

"Masterclass 🤩 🇫🇷"

"Gorgeous helmet for a promising race ! Good luck for the weekend 🔥," another fan said.

"What a masterpiece ❤️," one fan said.

Others also took the opportunity to compliment Esteban Ocon's look for his time in Miami.

"This is so absolutely beautiful (AND SO IS YOUR HAIR), " a fan said.

"you and the helmet looks amazing," another fan said.

The Miami Grand Prix starts tomorrow, May. 2, with the only practice session of the weekend starting at 12:30 p.m. local time, followed by Sprint Qualifying at 4:30 p.m. local time.

Esteban Ocon shares his excitement for Haas' first home race

Esteban Ocon looks on in the paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 1, 2025 - Source: Getty

The Miami GP will be the first time Esteban Ocon will be with Haas for one of their home races. The American team has the privilege of having multiple home races, given that F1 visits the U.S. for three races in the season, including Las Vegas and Austin. Ocon opened up about getting his first opportunity to drive for the organization this weekend.

“Miami such a cool and vibrant city," Ocon said, via GrandPrix247. "Of course, this is the first of three home races for us this year as the only American team on the grid, so I’m very excited to experience that as a Haas driver for the first time.”

Esteban Ocon heads into this Miami GP weekend at No. 9 in the drivers' standings, having accumulated 14 points over the first races of the 2025 season. Ocon scored big early on, securing 10 points to his name when he crossed the line in Shanghai to take a fifth-place finish. Then in Bahrain, he finished in eighth place, giving him another four points.

The three races at the Miami International Autodrome that Esteban Ocon has competed in have always ended with the Frenchman walking away with points. In 2022, he finished in eighth place, ninth in 2023, and scraped by in 2024, finishing in tenth place.

