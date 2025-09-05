"Always the same f**king guy": Pierre Gasly rages at Carlos Sainz during the F1 Italian GP FP1

Carlos Sainz and Pierre Gasly had a small incident during the first half of the Italian GP FP1 session, as the Frenchman was held by the Williams driver on his push lap. Infuriated at being seemingly impeded by the Spaniard, he had a radio outburst over the radio.

Ad

The Italian GP weekend began with an incident between Sainz and Gasly, as the latter was on a push lap while the 30-year-old was on his cooldown lap. So, approaching turn 7, the Alpine driver aimed at maximising his exit out of the second Lesmo, but was unable to do so as a blue Williams was present there.

Frustrated with his flying lap being scrapped due to Sainz not getting out of the way on time, the Frenchman slammed the Spaniard over the radio, as he said:

Ad

Trending

"Yeah, that's not fair from [Carlos] Sainz. Always the same f**king guy."

On the other hand, when drivers impede other drivers, there can be multiple factors to it, including a race engineer not sharing the information of the driver on a push lap with its driver.

Carlos Sainz was notified multiple times of Pierre Gasly catching up to him by his race engineer.

Carlos Sainz [L] and his race engineer Gaetan Jego [R] at the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of the Netherlands - Source: Getty

Such circumstances of race engineers forgetting to make their drivers aware of the situation are rare, and Carlos Sainz's engineer, Gaetan Jego, was not at fault for the saga that went out on track. Moreover, Jego had notified the 30-year-old multiple times over the radio about Pierre Gasly pushing behind him:

Ad

"Gasly, 4 [seconds behind], Gasly, 3 [seconds behind]."

However, Sainz did not get out of the way, and when Nico Hulkenberg caught up to the pair, he went ahead of Gasly to give the German the racing line, showcasing that he was aware of the situation with other drivers.

Moreover, the four-time race winner did not come over the radio for his tangle with the Alpine driver and continued with his practice plan.

Ad

Meanwhile, the 2025 Italian GP race weekend is Carlos Sainz's first race at Monza not racing for Ferrari since 2020. Sharing his thoughts on taking on the temple of speed, he said (via Williams):

"Heading to Monza this week, I have a lot of fond memories here from my previous years in F1, so I’m looking forward to making some new ones with Williams and getting behind the FW47 around this incredibly fast track. I’m very confident we’ll be bouncing back from last weekend and I’m really looking forward to having a solid week at this amazing venue!"

On the other hand, Gasly again had an incident with a Williams in the second half of FP1. He found Alex Albon trundling slowly after the parabolic, which left a sour taste in his mouth.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a motorsport writer in Sportskeeda and an undergraduate student of journalism. He has more than a year of writing experience under his belt, covering various motorsport disciplines, as he strives to provide accurate and captivating content for the audience.



His love for motorsports began with Formula 1, and he has been a fan of the sport for over half a decade, with his love branching over to IndyCar and NASCAR lately. Among his motorsport idols, Sebastian Vettel is a personal favourite, whom he wants to meet one day. Know More