"Always pushing" Ferrari boss backs Charles Leclerc after difficult season threatens driver performance

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur backed Charles Leclerc amidst the difficult and inconsistent season the team is facing against its competitors. Ferrari has barely managed to keep itself in second place in the Constructors' Championship right now.

The team has remained short of a victory in a season that has already witnessed four different race winners. Both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have suffered from the inconsistency of the car, which has impacted their on-track performance. While Hamilton has had a best finish of P4, Leclerc has managed to pull in a handful of podiums, which have kept the team within the top in the standings.

Reflecting on his performance and determination, team principal Fred Vasseur spoke highly of Leclerc. He mentioned that the Monegasque has kept pushing through the difficult circumstances.

"He's doing well," Vasseur said. "For sure the season is not easy, it is not easy for Charles, it is not easy for the team."

"In this kind of season when you have a lot of expectation and you struggle at the beginning it's very easy to give up and he never gave up. He was always pushing, pushing the team, pushing himself and it was a very strong collaboration with Lewis."

For the first time this season, Ferrari was in winning contention as Leclerc pushed the car from pole position in Hungary. However, an issue in the chassis destroyed his pace, and he dropped to P4, where he finished the race.

Charles Leclerc expects positive results in the second half of the season

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton of Scuderia Ferrari (Getty Images)

As mentioned, both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have suffered the wrath of the SF-25 so far in the season. Even with multiple upgrades on the floor and the suspension, the car did not massively improve against its competitors.

Lewis Hamilton hasn't been on the podium within the first fourteen rounds of a season for the first time in his F1 career. He also missed out on the top three in his home race, despite being poised to do well, given the work done on the car with upgrades earlier.

Despite the poor circumstances, Charles Leclerc carries optimism for the remaining season. He mentioned that he would want both him and Hamilton to do well, which they could in the final 10 races.

"At the end we are one team, and as much as I want to finish in front of Lewis, I want both of us to be successful, and Ferrari to be successful," Charles Leclerc said, via PlanetF1. "Obviously, this weekend has been a tough one for Lewis, but I have no doubt it is a one-off.

"I am sure the second part of the season will be a lot more positive."

Ferrari currently holds second place in the World Championship, which is under threat from Mercedes as they are seemingly catching up fast.

