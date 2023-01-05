"AMERICA F**K YEAH!!!" - Fans react to Andretti Global's 11th F1 team entry bid with General Motors and Cadillac

Andretti Global and General Motors have teamed up to join F1 under the Cadillac marquee in the coming seasons, as announced on Thursday, January 5th, 2023.

This would be an all-American team on the grid, though they still require both F1 and FIA's approval. If the team's entry is approved by the authorities, it will mark two teams with an American background, the first one being Haas. Michael Andretti earlier expressed his interest in entering the sport with a team, and FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem began the year by confirming that additional team space had opened up in the sport.

#CadillacVSeries #AllAndretti Two icons. One pursuit.Andretti Autosport is thrilled to support the news of Andretti Global and General Motors with @Cadillac , two American powerhouses coming together to pursue the opportunity to compete in the @FIA @F1 World Championship.

Twitter was filled with fan reactions following the announcement as it would be a huge move and there is a possibility that the grid will have more than 20 cars racing yet again after almost a decade. Here are some of the best reactions to the same:

"AMERICA F--- YEAH!!!"

"Andretti Cadillac F1 team? More than 20 cars on the grid? Make it happen @F1"

Andretti Cadillac F1 team?More than 20 cars on the grid?Make it happen @F1

"Andretti are entering F1 WITH CADILLAC?!?!?!"

"Toto still going to complain about them taking money out of his pocket"

Mattman @mattman0129 @MattyWTF1 @F1 Toto still going to complain about them taking money out of his pocket @MattyWTF1 @F1 Toto still going to complain about them taking money out of his pocket

"The 2026 livery"

"danny yeehawing himself into one of their seats"

"This has massive flop written all over it. Like the MasterCard Lola team of 1997."

ASM 🇺🇦 @asmitchell9 @MattyWTF1 @F1 This has massive flop written all over it. Like the MasterCard Lola team of 1997. @MattyWTF1 @F1 This has massive flop written all over it. Like the MasterCard Lola team of 1997.

"toto in the mud"

Andretti hoping to bring more American drivers into F1 through the team

Since the upcoming team is expected to be 'all-American,' Michael Andretti, son of former Formula 1 world champion Mario Andretti, expressed his wish to have an American driver for the team. He expects Colton Herta, a driver in the Indycar series, to be a part of their team to eventually have more Americans in the sport. He told the media:

"We definitely have plans to have an American driver."

"I think you all know who is leading the pack on that one. Colton (Herta), we have under contract right now in IndyCar. We want to make this an all-American effort to make sure we have an American driver in the seat."

Colton Herta was recently denied his Superlicense by the FIA in 2022, which is mandatory for any driver to race in the sport. According to reports, he fell short by just a few points, however, Andretti is hoping to bring him in by the time the team is formed.

Currently, Logan Sargeant is the only American driver on the grid who will be racing in the sport for the first time in the 2023 season with Williams. If Andretti and Cadillac succeed in bringing in more American drivers, the sport could grow further in the North American region, alongside the three races that are planned for the upcoming season.

