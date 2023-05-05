American automotive giant evaluating F1 power unit program with an eye on 2027

American automotive giant General Motors is reportedly trying to enter F1 in 2027 as a power unit supplier. The company has been linked to the Andretti Formula 1 team, which hopes to enter the sport in 2026.

Former McLaren driver Michael Andretti has received support from GM sub-brand Cadillac, increasing the likelihood of his team proposal being approved to enter the series in 2026.

Unlike Ford, a fierce rival in the American automotive industry, which has primarily established a commercial relationship with Red Bull Powertrains, GM aims to have a significant technical presence in F1.

GM's executive director of motorsport, Eric Warren, who previously served as the conglomerate's NASCAR program chief, has stated that this could potentially lead to an F1 engine program that is currently being evaluated. Warren said about entering the sport as an engine supplier in 2027:

"We could, of course [when asked if GM would construct its own engine]. We can't by rule because the 2026 power unit manufacturers have been declared so we would be looking at the earliest in '27. It is something we are looking at. We are looking at power units. Andretti has a power unit partner with which we can get racing quickly."

Red Bull trying to catch up to rivals in 2026 F1 power unit development

According to Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, the team is making 'desperate' efforts to catch up with its competitors in terms of developing its engine for the 2026 season. Currently, the team is utilizing rebranded Honda engines under the name 'RBTP Honda.'

With the implementation of a new engine formula by F1 for the 2026 season, teams are scrambling to comply with the new regulations. Additionally, new entrants such as Audi F1 are looking to shake up the established order.

Red Bull will be solely responsible for its power unit design from 2026 onwards. Although the team has partnered with Ford, it is unclear what role the American carmaker will play in engine development.

Speaking in an interview for his team's website, Horner said about the 2026 engine development:

“We’re building a new engine for 2026 as well, and we’re desperately trying to catch up. We’re building it here [in Milton Keynes, at the racing team’s base], it’s a start-up new business that we’ve welcomed 400 new members to the team in, and we started from scratch."

It remains to be seen if the Austrian team will remain dominant come the new engine regulations.

