American personality Paris Hilton shares an intriguing insight into Lando Norris

Lando Norris and Paris Hilton have had a close bond in the F1 realm in recent times. So, when the latter was asked about her perception of the Briton, she shared heartfelt appreciation of the McLaren driver and deemed Norris to be an amiable and down-to-earth person.

Hilton and McLaren have been in partnership for two decades in the fast-moving F1 sphere. With the two parties having a warm bond, Paris Hilton has also been at various events surrounding the McLaren F1 team.

Moreover, Norris and Hilton's most recent interaction came ahead of the 2025 British GP, where she told the Briton that she was proud of his qualification effort, as a video surfaced on social media.

So, when the 25-year-old was interviewed by Vogue, Hilton was also asked about her experience with Norris, who said:

"From the moment we met, I could see how charismatic, funny and down-to-earth he is – people instantly love being around him. Beyond racing, he has this unique star quality that resonates far beyond Formula 1. He’s relatable, stylish and has a natural presence that makes him a true pop culture figure. That’s why fans all over the world – even people who don’t usually follow F1 – are drawn to him.”

"He has that rare mix of skill, focus and fearlessness, and you can see his passion every time he’s on track."

Meanwhile, in the 2025 season, Lando Norris is in a championship battle with his teammate, Oscar Piastri, for the drivers' crown. While both of them have maintained mutual respect while racing on track, the pair once collided during the Canadian GP, where the 25-year-old was the de facto loser.

Lando Norris reveals what goes on in his mind after a crash

McLaren's Lando Norris ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan race weekend - Source: Getty

Lando Norris' incident with Oscar Piastri was not deemed a big one in terms of the impact of the crash, because the Aussie was able to evade the scene unscathed. However, each crash in F1 carries a different story, and drivers deal with the ramifications firsthand.

Subsequently, the Brit was asked about what it feels like when you crash, to which he replied in the same interview:

"You become a passenger. You know that it’s going to happen at some points, when you’re on the limit, trying to be the quickest… The main part of being a good racing driver is learning from it, not remembering it. You don’t want it to have a bad effect."

Norris' title fight with Piastri has been heating up over the past few race weekends. While he suffered a major blow at the Dutch GP after he retired from the race, there are still eight more race weekends to play for, meaning that the championship fight is far from over.

