Sting and American superstar Eminem set to perform at the 2024 F1 US GP

Famous American rapper Eminem and rock singer Sting are set to perform at the 2024 F1 US GP in October.

On April 29, the Circuit of the Americas (COTA), where the US GP takes place, announced that Sting and Eminem will be performing on Friday, October 18, and Saturday, October 19, respectively. The two artists will be the headliners at the Germania Insurance Super Stage during the race weekend at COTA.

Even though Eminem is not as active as other rappers in the music industry, he is widely considered one of the best rap artists of all time. He recently announced his new album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace), which will be released later this year.

On the other hand, Sting is a star solo singer in the rock industry. He was previously the lead singer and songwriter for The Police, a rock band, before they broke up in 1986. Even as a solo artist, he has accrued massive popularity and respect from the music industry. He has won a whopping 17 Grammy Awards for his work for The Police and his solo performances.

COTA informed fans via their X account that both musicians will be taking on the Germania Insurance Super Stage on October 18 and 19. The tickets for the 2024 F1 US GP are currently open on Ticketmaster. Ticket options include single day, grounds pass, reserved seat, and club si.

Expand Tweet

COTA issues official statement hyping Eminem and Sting's performances at the 2024 F1 US GP

Along with announcing Eminem and Sting's concerts at the US GP on their social media accounts, COTA also released a statement through PR Newswire.

In the statement, they praised both music artists and provided some background on them, while hinting at the songs they would perform on the race weekend. The event hosts further explained the details of the tickets for both the concert and the race.

"On Friday, October 18, Sting will perform fan favorites such as 'Roxanne,' 'Every Breath You Take,' 'Message in a Bottle,' among many others. Eminem will take over Saturday, October 19 for a rollicking performance honoring his tremendous impact on hip hop and the music industry during the past two decades," the statement read.

"Tickets to the USGP include access to these headlining concerts after the on-track action ends for the day, making for a weekend of nonstop entertainment at The Circuit," it added.

The US GP will take place from October 18 to 20 and will have a sprint format.