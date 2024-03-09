An emotional Enzo Fittipaldi dedicates his feature F2 win in Jeddah to late uncle Wilson Fittipaldi, India’s Kush Maini finishes P2

Enzo Fittipaldi emerged victorious in the second round of the 2024 Formula 2 world championship in Saudi Arabia, dedicating his second win to former F1 driver and his uncle, Wilson Fittipaldi Jr., who passed away recently. In his honor, Enzo also wore a dedicated helmet earlier.

Following him up in second place was India's Kush Maini, with Dennis Hauger finishing P3 and winding up the podium.

This was Fittipaldi's second F2 victory after his maiden win at Spa during the 2023 season. After qualifying at P5, he was left with mixed feelings as he felt that he could have been in pole position if he had the earlier set.

However, he started the race in P4 as pole-sitter Oliver Bearman did not take part in the race. The latter is serving his duties as Ferrari's reserve driver in F1 since Carlos Sainz withdrew from the weekend after appendicitis surgery.

Although Enzo Fittipaldi lost position to Andrea Kimi Antonelli on the race start, he was able to take the lead from Kush Maini within just 13 laps of the race. Despite a safety car later in the race, Fittipaldi took the winning lead on the 22nd lap and won with a 7.8-second gap from the Invicta driver.

Enzo Fittipaldi happy to get into the championship battle

Fittipaldi looked strong throughout the weekend after finishing the sprint race in third place. His teammate Rafael Villagomez, however, finished 14th in the sprint and was P9 in the feature race.

Post the race, Enzo Fittipaldi stated that the car was very strong as they won by a large margin despite the disruptions during the race. He said:

“It was a really good race. Everyone from Van Amersfoort gave me an amazing car. We were absolutely flying out there. Even after the Virtual and normal Safety Car, we still won by almost eight seconds, so we were flying. I’m just so happy to get the win in just the second round and to be in the fight for the Championship.”

Fittipaldi now stands in second place in the championship with a total of 32 points. Zane Maloney still has the lead after snatching the victory in Bahrain during both the Spring and Feature races. Following Fittipaldi closely in the championship is Dennis Hauger with 31 points.