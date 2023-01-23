An emotional Lewis Hamilton bares his soul as he reveals the most traumatising part of his life

Lewis Hamilton's appearance on Jay Shetty's podcast saw him open up about a part of his life not many knew.

The Mercedes driver opened up about how traumatising it was for him as he was growing up. Hamilton detailed how he was one of the very few kids of colour who were in school, and all of them had to consistently feel alienated in school.

The Mercedes driver, when detailing what was one of the most traumatising parts of his life, said,

"I think for me school was the most traumatising and difficult part of my life. I already was being bullied at the age of 6. I think at the time at that particular school, I was probably one of three kids of colour and just bigger stronger bullying kids were throwing me around all the time. I was always the last pick when you are standing in the playground, and you're in the line when they're picking teams for football."

He added:

"I was always the last one chosen or not even chosen. Even if I was better than somebody else. And then the constant jabs, the things that are thrown at you like bananas or people that would use the N-word just so relaxed, people calling you 'half-caste' and you know, just really not knowing where to fit in, that for me was difficult."

Hamilton detailed how even the headmaster at school was not too supportive of the kids of colour in school. Quite often, all three of them would find themselves standing out the door for some punishment. He said:

"When you then go in history class and everything you learn in history, there are no people of colour in the history they were teaching us. So I was thinking where were the people that looked like me and in my school, there were only around 7 or 6 black kids out of 1200 kids, and three of us were put outside of the headmaster's office all the time. The headmaster just had it out for us and particularly for me I would say."

Lewis Hamilton didn't discover until he was 16 that he was dyslexic

Lewis Hamilton said that he struggled at school, and that made things even worse for him.

It wasn't until he was 16 that he discovered he was dyslexic. Fortunately, he did find a good teacher who believed him and guided him through his education. He said:

"I struggled at school. I didn't find out until I was 16 that I was dyslexic. Fortunately I came across a teacher that was caring and took me down that road and helped me discover a little bit more about myself and how I can better myself through education but I think that for me was tough."

Hamilton's interview on Jay Shetty's podcast is arguably something that he should have brought out much earlier, but it's great to see him showing the side of his upbringing that the world does not know about.

Poll : 0 votes