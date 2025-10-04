An F1 job is not Christian Horner's focus as key objective revealed by British pundit

F1 insider Craig Slater revealed that former Red Bull team boss Christian Horner is not planning to return to the grid in form of a team principal anytime soon. He claimed that Horner is looking to find an ownership stake with one of the teams on the grid, and further discussed the reports with Haas F1 team.

Christian Horner and Red Bull Racing parted ways earlier in July this year. He had served as the team principal since the team's inception in 2005, and they went through two separate eras of domination under him, clinching eight Drivers' and six Constructors' Championship. While no official reason was given for his dismissal from the team, it was speculated that RBR's current performance and the internal investigation against him last year were one of the several reasons.

However, Horner is seemingly far from done in Formula 1. Shortly after his official exit from RBR, he was said to be in contact with Haas to return to the grid as their team boss, but the speculation might not be coming true any time soon, as Craig Slater suggested.

Speaking on Sky F1's broadcast, he revealed that the 51-year-old is apparently looking for an ownership stake with one of the teams, moreover, mentioned that he did not directly get in contact with Haas.

"Christian Horner is not looking for a job, he's looking for a stake in a team and that's his focus right now," he claimed. "In terms of the specifics of the alleged approach to Haas, they've explained to me that it was an intermediary that set up the meeting but it wasn't something Horner sought to set up himself."

Horner's return has been anticipated by many, at the same time, however, there is no official confirmation from his side mentioning his return to the sport anytime in the future.

Former Haas team principal comments on Christian Horner's return to the grid

Guenther Steiner, who was also a long-time team principal on the Formula 1 grid, feels that it would be too early for Horner to mark his return to the Paddock. Speaking on The Red Flags podcast, the former Haas team boss suggested that while Horner would be "eager" to get back to the racing life, it would be best if he waited for some time.

"I think he will wait a little bit," Steiner said. "He's eager to get there, but you know, in the moment, I don't think there's anything there for him what he wants to do."

Steiner also mentioned that Christian Horner would want to invest in a team as an owner, but he further claimed that no such offers might be available on the current F1 grid.

"I think he wants to be part of a team owning and I don't think there's any anything for sale or to be headed, So, even if you want to buy it, I mean, it's a lot of money. I know he got a lot of money, but what he got is not enough to buy a team."

As mentioned, Christian Horner hasn't hinted towards his possible return to Formula 1. However, he has become quite active on social media, as he was recently spotted vacationing in Scotland with his wife, Geri Halliwell.

