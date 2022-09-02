"An incredibly proud moment for me"- Max Verstappen receives special honor from the Dutch royal family

The accolades just keep on coming for Max Verstappen as he recently received the special honor of being appointed an Officer in the Order of Orange-Nassau. The Dutch driver made the announcement on social media, as he posted,

"Being appointed an Officer in the Order of Orange-Nassau is an incredibly proud moment for me and came very unexpected for me so early in my career. I want to thank my family and loved ones, but also Red Bull who have been like a second family to me. We achieved this together."

Max Verstappen is coming to his home race at Zandvoort on the back of a dominant win at the F1 Belgian GP. The driver came through the field after starting the race in P13 to win the race. After the race, the Red Bull driver had stated,

"This whole weekend has been incredible. It's never easy though, it was quite a hectic first lap staying out of trouble, so many things were happening in front of me and everyone was trying to maintain their spot. After the safety car and when it had all calmed down, we made our way forward by picking the right places to overtake and we could look after our tyres."

Max Verstappen further added that,

"Now we need to keep on working hard and focus on each race ahead of us. We know that we have to finish every race, we don't need to win every race but we want to as a Team. Let's see what we can do in Zandvoort."

Lewis Hamilton never dominated his teammates like Max Verstappen does

Max Verstappen received special praise from BBC F1 pundits as Sam Bird talked about his dominance over his teammates. At the F1 Belgian GP, Max Verstappen was close a second a lap quicker than Sergio Perez and cruised past him in the race as well. Talking about the comparative difference in speed with his teammates, Sam Bird commended the Red Bull driver for his dominance over his teammates. He said,

“Max’s skill set is remarkable, because Sergio Perez is a very strong driver. But Max Verstappen is not only able to find just a little bit more speed than him, we’re talking a second a lap. Pretty much when he needs to, when he wants to. It’s a second a lap and that’s a staggering amount of lap time. If I’m a second a lap off a team-mate, I’m thinking what on earth is going on?"

He further added that,

“He’s able to destroy and dispatch people in such a manner that I don’t think I’ve seen. I mean, Lewis dominated Formula 1 for a long period of time, but he didn’t absolutely destroy team-mates like this, I don’t think. Valtteri was closer to Lewis than anybody has been to Max recently.”

Verstappen has started to separate himself from the pack this season and is building his own legacy bit by bit.

