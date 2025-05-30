"And there’s the vote of no confidence in Vasseur": Fans react as report confirms Ferrari's approaching Red Bull's Christian Horner

F1 fans online reacted to a report confirming that Ferrari did indeed approach Red Bull team boss Christian Horner, with a view of appointing him as their new team principal. Many fans have wondered whether this confirms that the legendary Italian side have lost their confidence in current team boss Fred Vasseur.

Coming into the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix, many rumours circulated about Ferrari and Red Bull's boss, suggesting that the Scuderia are looking to sign the Briton as their new team principal. German media Bild has confirmed this approach from the Italian team, along with further addition that Horner has no interest in moving away from Red Bull at the moment, which has also been echoed by the 51-year-old himself in a press conference on Friday, May 30.

"A report originating from Germany suggested that Ferrari had approached Horner with a view to appointing him as their new team principal, however the current Red Bull boss has no interest in moving." [via PlanetF1]

F1 fans on X shared their reaction to this news, with many wondering what this means for current team boss Fred Vasseur and his future at the Maranello-based outfit.

Andy 🪿 @AndyGraham22 And there’s the vote of no confidence in Vasseur.

ScuderiaDeadpool44 @SpiderMan0162 The person that went after Horner should be fired on the spot.

Enzo @Ferrari__Tifosi I love Fred. I really think he’s a great man. There’s something about him I really like. But it’s been such a rollercoaster with him. And Ferrari just need to find something to start winning again and maybe that is Christian Horner. I really think Ferrari made a huge mistake

Here are some more reactions to the reports of Ferrari approaching Christian Horner.

F1 Stat-GPT @gpt_f1 He will definitely consider it the day Max leaves redbull.

Scott @ScottMightKnow I'm not certain I want to see Christian in F1, let alone at Ferrari.

David Allum @TheDavidAllum Hell yes. Easily the best TP on the grid. Bring Max and Hannah Schmitz with him too.

With Horner's denial of the rumours linking him to Ferrari on Friday, it can be said that the Briton is all set to stay at Red Bull for the foreseeable future. Horner has been on the Austrian side since 2005, overseeing the rise of the team, turning them from a joke in the paddock into one of the most successful F1 teams in the 21st century.

Christian Horner pokes fun at Flavio Briatore as he clarifies F1 future amid Ferrari rumors

Christian Horner and Flavio Briatore ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix - FP1 - Source: Getty

Christian Horner has reaffirmed his long-term commitment to Red Bull amid rumors linking him to Ferrari. He also took a hilarious dig at Alpine boss Flavio Briatore, comparing his own Italian skills to Briatore’s English.

Speaking in the team principal's press conference ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix on Friday, Horner clarified his future plans, saying:

"Look, of course, it's always flattering to be associated with other teams, but my commitment 100% is with Red Bull. It always has been and certainly will be for the long term." [via motorsport.com]

"My Italian is worse than Flavio [Briatore's] English. So, how on earth would that work?" he added.

Christian Horner has had a turbulent last 18 months at Red Bull, amid the ongoing inappropriate behavior case against him, but the Briton's position at the top of the Milton-Keynes based outfit has hardly looked in jeopardy. Earlier this year, reports had come out suggesting that Red Bull's top management had threatened to resign if Horner was fired amid tensions last year, highlighting the backing he enjoys at the Austrian side.

