  • "And on today’s episode of things that’ll never happen": Fans react to Red Bull boss Christian Horner's choice for Max Verstappen's replacement

By Pranay Bhagi
Published Jul 04, 2025 15:49 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Austria - Practice - Source: Getty
Christian Horner and Max Verstappen at F1 Grand Prix of Austria - Source: Getty

Reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen has been linked to the Mercedes seat for the 2026 season. Amid all this, Christian Horner was asked if he has a replacement in mind for Verstappen, in case the Dutchman leaves. The Red Bull team principal’s response has sparked a frenzy in F1 fans online, who reacted to his pick.

Reports of Mercedes boss Toto Wolff having a conversation with the Dutchman over a potential move have been circling the paddock for the last couple of weeks now. Wolff came out at the Austrian GP weekend and commented on the speculations around his talks with Max Verstappen.

The Mercedes team principal suggested that it was logical to explore the option for the future. George Russell also admitted he was aware of the conversation between his boss and Verstappen, claiming it wasn't surprising for Wolff to be in talks with a top driver.

Max Verstappen, on the other hand, has been pestered with questions about the move, but the Dutchman has avoided any direct answers, suggesting he's focused on the 2025 season. However, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was asked after the FP1 session at the British GP whether he has a backup plan, i.e., a replacement for Verstappen in case the four-time F1 champion leaves the team.

Horner responded, saying:

“Yes, Oscar Piastri.”
The F1 fans online reacted to Christian Horner claiming Oscar Piastri to be Max Verstappen's replacement. A few fans played down this move, highlighting Piastri's current form, in the comments section of the above X post.

“And on today’s episode of Things that’ll never happen,” commented a fan.
“Like Oscar is going to leave McLaren in favour of a team on the decline,” another wrote.
“And why would Oscar leave the team that could possibly give him a world championship 🫤” mentioned a user on X.

Some fans pointed out how Red Bull has been on a downward trajectory since Adrian Newey left the team, while others pointed fingers at Christian Horner's professionalism as he gave the answer while Verstappen refrained from commenting on it.

“Instead of brushing the question aside like Max does Horner addresses it. It seems Max is the only one who remains honest and professional,” commented a user.
“No chance Piastri leaves McLaren for Red Bull. I think we are already seeing the demise of Red Bull since Adrian Newey left,” another wrote.

Some fans put the driver market situation together and sarcastically suggested that George Russell will be moving to McLaren if Verstappen replaces him at Mercedes.

“Wow, so George is going to McLaren,” suggested the fan.
Notably, both George Russell and Oscar Piastri set faster laps than the Red Bull star during the FP1 session at the British Grand Prix on Friday, July 4.

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko reacts to the Max Verstappen-Mercedes rumors

Ahead of the 2025 British Grand Prix, sources came out and suggested that Max Verstappen was close to signing with Mercedes for the 2026 season. However, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko claimed that the Dutchman wasn't going anywhere. Marko said (via Kleine Zeitung):

“He hasn’t signed and can’t do it at all. It’s just annoying now. The same questions keep coming up, we keep giving the same answers, because nothing has changed in the initial situation.”

Max Verstappen's current Red Bull contract extends until the end of the 2028 F1 season. However, some reports suggest that there is an exit clause in the contract that the four-time world champion can trigger.

Edited by Sumeet Kavthale
