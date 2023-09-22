Andretti Global get big boost for F1 entry as they move to final stage of FIA selection

Andretti Global have reportedly advanced to the final stage of the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) selection process to become a Formula 1 team.

The FIA rejected proposals from Hitech, Rodin Carlin, and LKYSUNZ, an Asian team backed by a staggering $1 billion investment from an American fund.

According to Motorsport-Total.com, only one of the four teams that progressed to the final phase of the rigorous FIA selection process still remains in contention for a positive decision. That team is the Andretti Global project, as they now await a formal commitment from the FIA.

The Japanese Grand Prix played host to fresh developments on the topic of new Formula 1 teams, with LKYSUNZ making headlines. LKYSUNZ announced in a press release on Friday that they were prepared to pay an anti-dilution fee of a staggering $600 million. This amount surpasses the originally planned $200 million.

However, it was later rumored, ahead of the Japanese GP, that the LKYSUNZ staff had been privately informed of a rejection from the FIA.

Further reports revealed that it wasn't just LKYSUNZ facing disappointment. Both Hitech and Rodin Carlin received written notifications from the FIA, stating that the information provided in their applications fell short of meeting the criteria for a positive evaluation. Despite inquiries made on Friday, the FIA declined to officially confirm these rejections.

This has elevated the Andretti Global project to the forefront of F1 expansion. With a legacy steeped in racing history, the Andretti name carries weight in motorsports circles. Hence, their potential entry into F1 is an exciting prospect for fans worldwide.

McLaren CEO advocates for Andretti Global's F1 inclusion

McLaren's CEO Zak Brown has stepped forward to express his favorable stance on the prospect of welcoming an 11th team onto the F1 grid.

Brown recently shared his insights with Motorsport-Total.com regarding the potential benefits of integrating a high-quality team into the pinnacle of motorsport. The McLaren CEO believes that the addition of a viable expansion team could prove to be financially advantageous for the existing F1 outfits.

He said:

"I believe I'm not giving up that money. It has to be the right team with the right resources. Let's assume for a moment it is. If they pay the right franchise fee - which is not 200 million, let's say it's 700 million - then I get 70 million. The dilution of an 11th team is about 10 million a year. So, if I get 70, it will be covering me for seven years."

He emphasized the critical role that transparency and thorough scrutiny play in the decision-making process. Acknowledging the need for a comprehensive evaluation of Andretti Global's proposal, Brown remarked:

"I don't know enough about Andretti's bid to have a view on whether they should or shouldn't [be accepted]. No one's seen the bid."