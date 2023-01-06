Andretti Global's F1 entry could bode well for Fernando Alonso's future in the sport

Andretti Global's F1 entry could mean a future association with Fernando Alonso, at least that's what Mario Andretti is hoping would happen.

The Spaniard raced for Andretti's team in IndyCar in 2017 and when asked by Soymotor if he would be interested in signing Fernando Alonso to his F1 team, Andretti was more than willing.

Admitting that Alonso is still in his prime, the former world champion left the door open for a future Fernando Alonso partnership. He said:

"It’s very possible, of course. His experience is immeasurable, and it would be a tremendous thing for us, so we’re going to look at it. I think he wants to keep racing and he’s still in his prime."

When it comes to drivers, Andretti has already kept one season reserved for American IndyCar driver Colton Herta. Herta has been associated with Andretti for a long time now and hasn't had the best of luck in terms of getting a super license and a subsequent entry in F1.

Speaking about the prospect of entering the sport, Mario did reveal that one seat would be for an American driver. He said:

"One of the drivers who 99 per cent would be in the team is Colton Herta, but he would need someone with more experience alongside him. This would make the team much more complete and that is what is being discussed right now as part of the plan."

"The main goal would be to have a very experienced driver alongside a new talent, and to have at least one American driver in the team."

Andretti hopeful of getting on the F1 grid soon

With a newly formed partnership with Cadillac, Andretti is hoping that once the expression of interest goes through, the American team could find itself on the grid. In the team's press release, Andretti said:

“We feel very confident that once the expression of interest goes out, having our great partnership with Cadillac, we have a very, very, very good shot of checking every box and being able to be on the grid soon.”

An American team is already on the grid in the form of Haas, but Gene Haas' reluctance to pump money into the project has proven to be quite a deterrent to the team's growth. In the case of Andretti Global, the situation is completely different as the team enters the sport with the ambition of winning the F1 title.

