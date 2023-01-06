Andretti could add value to F1 as a 'real American team', feels Dutch driver

A 'real American' team in Andretti is going to add enormous value to F1, feels Dutch driver Rinus VeeKay. Talking to the Dutch edition of motorsport.com, Veekay said that such a team would add value to a racing series hoping to penetrate the American market.

Even though the F1 grid currently has Haas, an American team, they have not really set the stage on fire. Andretti, a name as big or even bigger in terms of racing heritage, would bring a lot more to the table.

Talking about a potential entry of the American team in the sport, Veekay said that he's in favour of Andretti joining the grid. He said:

“I think Andretti can add value to Formula 1. It is a real American team. The Andretti name is synonymous with motorsport anyway. Years ago, they announced that $200 million must be paid to register a new team. If you make that rule, then you actually have to stick to it. Then an interested party pays that amount, and that is the threshold to come in.”

He added:

“I also see it as a great opportunity for American drivers, IndyCar champions who want something different, to go in that direction. It’s a nice connection that could have been there. I also think it can’t hurt within Formula 1 to have two extra cars there.

Veekay also shared his dismay at the way Colton Herta was not granted a super license and termed the entire process a shame. He said:

“I find (Herta’s situation) a bit funny. But IndyCar is of course an organisation that is separate from the FIA. Then you might expect something like this from the FIA, that they mainly want to protect their own organisation and their own championships. I think it’s a shame.”

Andretti joins hands with Cadillac in bid to enter F1

In one of the recent developments, Andretti have joined hands with Cadillac in a bid to enter the sport.

The full dynamics have not become clear, and the situation will take some time to unravel. Nevertheless, Michael Andretti was overjoyed as he took aim at F1 paddock members like Mercedes boss Toto Wolff who had questioned what value Andretti would bring to the table. He said:

“One of the big things was ‘what does Andretti bring to the party?’ Well, we’re bringing one of the biggest manufacturers in the world now with General Motors and Cadillac. We feel that that was the one box we didn’t have checked that we do have checked now. We’ve put in a tremendous amount of support to Formula 1, and it’s hard for anyone to argue that now.”

There are still quite a few details that need to be hashed out, but one thing is for certain: the prospects of Andretti making an entry into F1 have certainly improved.

