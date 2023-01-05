BREAKING: Andretti Global takes a huge leap in their bid to enter F1 with General Motors and Cadillac

Andretti Global has partnered with General Motors to strengthen its bid for a team on the F1 grid for the 2024 season. The move has been welcomed by the FIA as both Andretti Global and GM clarified their interest in bidding for a spot on the F1 grid.

Confirming the collaboration with GM for a potential F1 entry, Michael Andretti said:

“I feel that we are well suited to be a new team for Formula 1 and can bring value to the series and our partners, and excitement for the fans. I’m proud to have GM and Cadillac alongside us as we pursue this goal. GM and Andretti share a legacy born out of the love of racing. We now have the opportunity to combine our motorsport passions and dedication to innovation to build a true American F1 bid. Together, we will continue to follow procedures and steps put forth by the FIA during the evaluation process. In the meantime, we continue to optimistically prepare should we be fortunate enough to have Andretti Cadillac formally approved as a Formula 1 contender.”

It is understood that Andretti Global has already tied up with Alpine for their engines if they succeed in bidding for a spot on the grid. In the process of entering the sport, however, they have faced resistance from existing manufacturers and OEMs such as Mercedes, Ferrari, and even fellow American team Haas. With Mario Andretti being an iconic legend in the sport, the Andretti name's entry is a sign of growing interest. Collaborating with General Motors and Cadillac further strengthens the legitimacy of their interest in entering the sport.

Commenting on the bid to enter F1 with Andretti, GM president Mark Reuss said:

“General Motors is honored to team with Andretti Global on this historic moment in racing. We have a long, rich history in motorsports and engineering innovation, and we are thrilled with the prospect of pairing with Andretti Global to form an American F1 team that will help spur even more global interest in the series and the sport. Cadillac and F1 both have growing global appeal. Our brand has a motorsports pedigree that’s more than a century in the making, and we would be proud to have the opportunity to bring our distinct American innovation and design to F1.”

FIA welcomes Andretti Global and GM’s bid to enter F1

With the sport's growing fan base and interest generated after a successful season, the FIA has already confirmed that several OEMs and privateers have bid for an 11th team on the grid. FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem recently announced that the governing body will be beginning the process of launching a new team. Responding to Andretti Global's announcement, Ben Sulayem welcomed their interest in the sport, highlighting the growth of the sport under his regime, and saying:

“The FIA is exploring the Expressions of Interest process and we will provide a further update in the near future. Today’s news from the United States is further proof of the popularity and growth of the FIA Formula One World Championship under the FIA’s stewardship. It is particularly pleasing to have interest from two iconic brands such as General Motors Cadillac and Andretti Global.”

The FIA, however, also stated that due process will be followed before confirming any entries:

“Any additional entries would build on the positive acceptance of the FIA’s 2026 PU regulations among OEMs which has already attracted an entry from Audi. Any Expressions of Interest process will follow strict FIA protocol and will take several months.”

Along with the FIA, Formula 1 too issued a statement on the same saying:

“There is great interest in the F1 project at this time with a number of conversations continuing that are not as visible as others. We all want to ensure the championship remains credible and stable and any new entrant request will be assessed on criteria to meet those objectives by all the relevant stakeholders. Any new entrant request requires the agreement of both F1 and the FIA.”

While Mario Andretti and his son Michael have been keen to make an entry into the sport in 2024, the above statement clearly states that Andretti and GM might not be the only contenders for a spot in the sport. With new engine regulations in effect for the 2026 season onwards, there has been serious interest being shown by Honda, Porsche, Hyundai, and Ford as well.

