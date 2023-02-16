Andretti wants 'one season under our belt' in 2025 before new F1 regulations kick in

Former F1 world champion Mario Andretti has said that Andretti Autosport is looking to enter the grid before the new engine regulations come into effect in 2026.

The American motorsports team has partnered with General Motors and their brand Cadillac - one of the biggest car manufacturers in the world - to bolster their bid to enter the sport. However, most F1 teams are against their entry into the sport as an 11th team will further dilute the prize money pool.

Speaking to PlanetF1, the 1980 F1 world champion revealed that their potential new team would ideally like one season in the sport before the Concorde Agreement expires in 2025. He said:

“I don’t know what is in play right now. The one thing that is paramount for us is to be able to be on the grid, at least, in 2025. That’s the commitment that was made clear.

"Cadillac wants to make sure that we have at least one season under our belt before the new rule comes into effect, where they come into play with their engine so that’s what has to happen for us to be able to have all the pieces in place. I share the enthusiasm about another manufacturer joining Formula 1,"

“We’ve done everything ‘the system’ has asked, including bringing General Motors, the biggest US manufacturer" - Mario Andretti

Mario Andretti said that they have played by the rules so far and have done everything that F1 has asked of them, including bringing a manufacturing giant like General Motors into the fold.

He said:

“We’ve done everything ‘the system’ has asked, including bringing in General Motors, the biggest US manufacturer. A giant of a manufacturer making a long-term commitment. Of course, we’re going to talk about it – because it’s big news. If others are less vocal, maybe it’s because they have nothing exciting to share,"

“General Motors is really behind the Cadillac brand; you can see what they’re doing in sports cars. They’ve been very successful in American sports car racing with IMSA. Now, they’re looking at Le Mans. To me, that is very exciting – to see a company like that investing in our sport the way they are."

The FIA recently said they were welcoming prospective bids for an 11th team on the grid. But Andretti's bid to enter the sport has been met with a lukewarm response, with Red Bull team principal Christian Horner suggesting the Americans should buy an existing team rather than introducing a new team on the grid.

However, Andretti stands firm with their approach, saying that the "long-term commitment" from a manufacturer like General Motors should be "welcome into Formula 1".

"This is a long-term commitment, which I think, looking at the investments from every party, should be hopefully welcome into Formula 1, or any other aspect of our sport. It creates stability, it creates a solid commitment."

It would be fascinating to see if Andretti-Cadillac can enter the grid in 2025 just before the Concorde Agreement expires.

