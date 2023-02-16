"There is nothing available" - Mario Andretti on suggestions that his outfit buy existing F1 teams for a place on the grid

Former F1 world champion Mario Andretti replied to Red Bull team principal Christian Horner's suggestion about how they should approach their way into entering the sport.

Horner claimed that Andretti Motorsport should not enter the sport with the ambition of becoming the 11th team on the team. Rather, he suggested that the American motorsport giants should follow the model of Red Bull and Mercedes and buy an existing team on the grid.

Speaking to PlanetF1, the McLaren legend stated that they did try to buy another team but there were no potential properties. He said:

“The fact is that there are no existing properties available. Michael and his team, they have pursued every aspect of that scenario. There is nothing available. There are no existing teams for sale,”

They recently announced the news of partnering with General Motors in their bid to have a potential grid slot in F1 in the near future, adding:

“I would hope so. Securing Cadillac backing adds to the seriousness of the overall effort being made,”

"There's absolutely nothing against them, they're great people and Cadillac is a wonderful brand" - Red Bull team boss on Andretti

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner mentioned that he had nothing against the American motorsport giants and claimed that they were a big name.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, he said:

"Red Bull Racing was Jaguar, which was Stewart Ford. You look at Mercedes, which goes all the way back through Honda to British American Racing to Tyrell. Aston Martin goes back to being a Jordan team. That has been the procedure for many years."

He added:

"There's absolutely nothing against them, they're great people and Cadillac is a wonderful brand, but we need to come up with criteria for 2026 that don't diminish the value of, particularly, the smaller teams, and deals with the elephant in the room of who is actually going to pay for it? "It needs to be dealt with in the right way.

Horner pointed out that it would be "great" to have the American brand in F1 along with one of the biggest car manufacturers in the world, adding:

"Andretti is a great team, Mario Andretti is a name synonymous with Formula One… Cadillac, GM, is one of the biggest car manufacturers in the world. So it would be great to see them in the sport, but it's just got to be done properly,"

Hopefully, all the necessary parties involved can reach an amicable agreement as it would be great to have the iconic American brand on the grid.

