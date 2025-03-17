Anthony Hamilton speaks out on Lewis Hamilton’s life at Ferrari - “He’s super happy”

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton's father Anthony Hamilton claimed that his son was super happy with his life at the Italian team since joining in January 2025. The British driver made his first official race appearance with the iconic F1 team on Sunday, March 16, and was able to bring home a point on his debut.

There had been a lot of anticipation and excitement regarding two of the most famous entities in F1 currently joining hands and racing together for the next couple of years. The seven-time F1 world champion had been buzzing ever since he shifted to the team and expressed his excitement on multiple occasions as well.

Ahead of the start of the 2025 Australian Grand Prix, in his segment the Grid Walk on Sky Sports, former F1 driver and pundit Martin Brundle caught up with Lewis Hamilton's father, who revealed that his son was "super happy" with Ferrari, saying:

"Absolutely phenomenal! It feels like the first day in Formula 1 for us as well. That's sort of the same butterflies and anticipation. You don't quite know what's going to happen or what to expect. But the most important thing is he's super happy, we're super happy!"

Lewis Hamilton did not have an ideal debut with Ferrari as he could only muster a solitary point at the end of the race as he finished P10.

Lewis Hamilton analyzes his first race with Ferrari in Melbourne

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton recognized that he had a "really tricky" afternoon at the Albert Park Circuit as he came home in P10 on his debut for the Maranello-based outfit on Sunday.

Speaking with F1.com, the 40-year-old reflected on the experience and said:

“I’m grateful to finish, at least I got one point. Overall, not what I was hoping for, but there was so much to get accustomed to, to get used to, with all the switch settings and changes that they [the team] were throwing at you [over the radio]."

“Then just the balance of the car… It was really very, very tricky – really, really tricky today. I think we can improve that in the next race, hopefully, and get the car in a sweeter spot. I think there’s a lot more potential in the car than what we were able to extract today.”

Hamilton also briefly led the race when he and a group of drivers decided to stay out in the rainy conditions, adding:

“It [the rain] intensified a little bit in the last sector, but the rest of the track was OK. Obviously I didn’t know where everybody else was, I know people had stopped…"

Lewis Hamilton and his teammate Charles Leclerc never looked comfortable in their SF-25 for the majority of the weekend and were lacking in performance in comparison to their nearest rivals.

