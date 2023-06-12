Former F1 driver Antonio Giovinazzi and Charles Leclerc were being compared on social media after the Ferrari AF Corse was driven to victory during the 24 Hours of Le Mans earlier today. This was after 58 years that the team won the title. This was also due to them not having participated in the last 50 years.

The fact is that Ferrari's performance in Formula 1 has been very unimpressive in the 2023 season. Charles Leclerc, their driver who was a contender for the world championship in the past season, has suffered more damage. As a result, this Le Mans victory meant a lot for the team and the brand.

The Ferrari AF Corse was driven by the trio of Giovinazzi, James Calado, and Alessandro Pier Guidi. With Giovinazzi being a former Formula 1 driver, fans were quite amazed to see him achieve more than Leclerc, who has been trying his very best in the SF-23.

Many mentioned that the Italian has indeed achieved more than Leclerc in their racing career since this victory is a major one. The Monegasque, meanwhile, is still chasing a place in the top three in Formula 1. Here are some of the best reactions from fans:

"Antonio Giovinazzi is about to accomplish more for Ferrari than Charles Leclerc ever has"

Elizabeth Blackstock @eliz_blackstock Antonio Giovinazzi is about to accomplish more for Ferrari than Charles Leclerc ever has Antonio Giovinazzi is about to accomplish more for Ferrari than Charles Leclerc ever has

ElectroNights ㋡ @nights_electro Ferrari wins Le Mans for the first time in 50+ years with a new HyperCar



F1 fans: Ferrari wins Le Mans for the first time in 50+ years with a new HyperCarF1 fans: https://t.co/rh0VlRN4fy

"GIOVINAZZI HAS OUTDONE LECLERC IN MOTORSPORT"

Hank @pitlimiteron GIOVINAZZI HAS OUTDONE LECLERC IN MOTORSPORT GIOVINAZZI HAS OUTDONE LECLERC IN MOTORSPORT https://t.co/QHA9zn76zw

ＲＡ２５１１ 🦅 @The__RA2511 Went from being a lapdog for a Finnish pensioner to having a chance of winning Le Mans, what a change of fortunes Went from being a lapdog for a Finnish pensioner to having a chance of winning Le Mans, what a change of fortunes https://t.co/PMgLuPt6W1

A couple of fans also thought that fans are overshadowing Giovinazzi's driving skills and performance while comparing him to an F1 driver like Charles Leclerc. Like this particular fan:

jo @dailybatstuff All these tweets about Giovinazzi vs Leclerc are particularly awful because none of these people actually appreciate Giovinazzi's talent. They'd be the first to turn on him if he went back to F1 and didn't do any better than he did last time. He's being used just for the agenda All these tweets about Giovinazzi vs Leclerc are particularly awful because none of these people actually appreciate Giovinazzi's talent. They'd be the first to turn on him if he went back to F1 and didn't do any better than he did last time. He's being used just for the agenda

Charles Leclerc wishes to drive in Le Mans after witnessing Ferrari's victory

The victory brought in by the Italian outfit in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2023 is, by far, one of their biggest recent achievements. Charles Leclerc, who was witnessing things live from 'Casa Ferrari', mentioned his hopes to drive in the tournament at least once in his career. He said:

"It’s an incredible event and I hope that one day I will be part of this show. I would love to drive a Ferrari here. It would be an incredible experience. Once in my life, I want to tick that box. I’m so happy. It’s incredible to have a Ferrari win here."

It is quite apparent that after driving an underperforming car in Formula 1 this season, Leclerc might be hoping to get to drive a competitive car and win races. However, he will currently have to stick with the SF-23, which is expected to improve with further upgrades in the season.

