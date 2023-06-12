"Antonio Giovinazzi is closer to attaining triple crown status compared to Charles Leclerc" - Fans make fun of Ferrari F1 driver's lack of success

After Antonio Giovinazzi won the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans with Ferrari, fans humorously discussed how Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc was already behind the Italian in the race to win the triple crown of motorsport. This was a point of discussion since Leclerc is simply unable to perform in F1 with Ferrari due to several reasons.

Antonio Giovinazzi has been connected with Ferrari for quite some time now. However, he was never given the chance to drive for the Italian giants in F1. Hence, after a few years, he left Alfa Romeo and ventured into other racing series.

The 29-year-old officially raced for Ferrari in the 2023 World Endurance Championship and won his first ever 24 Hours of Le Mans, which comes in the triple crown of motorsport, including the Monaco GP and the Indy500.

Antonio Giovinazzi @Anto_Giovinazzi



We did it! Winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans in Ferrari colors is an emotion that words can barely describe. A moment to cherish forever.



This is for all of you who believed in us. Thank you!



#FerrariHypercar #LeMans24 #LeMansCentenary #AG99

Since Charles Leclerc has mainly raced in F1 and has not won his home race, the Monaco GP, he is technically behind Antonio Giovinazzi in that particular aspect.

As mentioned above, the talk about Leclerc being behind Giovinazzi was even more intensified since the Monagasque was with the Ferrari AF Corse team at Le Mans as a spectator. Also, since he is struggling quite a lot with the brand's F1 team, this became an even hotter topic to discuss. However, it is worth mentioning that most fans must be reacting to this in jest.

Here are some of the reactions from F1 Twitterati about Antonio Giovinazzi and Charles Leclerc:

"Antonio Giovinazzi is closer to attaining triple crown status (1/3) compared to Charles Leclerc (0/3)."

ＲＡ２５１１ 🦅 @The__RA2511 Antonio Giovinazzi is closer to attaining triple crown status (1/3) compared to Charles Leclerc (0/3).

ＲＡ２５１１ 🦅 @The__RA2511 Now we wait for the quotes

"I think we should send Gio to try and complete the triple crown it would be so funny."

Joe Sell @NyanBlaney @The__RA2511 I think we should send Gio to try and complete the triple crown it would be so funny

Lelflflf @lelflflf55952 @The__RA2511 And he is as close as hamilton to attaining triple crown status

Elizabeth Blackstock @eliz_blackstock Antonio Giovinazzi is about to accomplish more for Ferrari than Charles Leclerc ever has

Charles Leclerc on Ferrari winning the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans

Since Charles Leclerc was also present at the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans with Ferrari as a spectator, he was delighted to see the #51 car win the series. After the race, he congratulated the team and even hinted how he could also plan to participate in the prestigious race one day.

He told the media:

"Why not? I would love to. It is an incredible event. For sure, one day in my life, I want to tick this box but when will it be? I don't know. Again, extremely proud of what Ferrari has done, it is crazy. It feels absolutely amazing.

"Having a Ferrari winning is incredible on a return after so many years, so a very special edition."

Ferrari News 🐎 @FanaticsFerrari



"I would love to drive a Ferrari here. It would be an incredible experience. Once in my life, I want to tick that box."



"I'm so happy. It's incredible to have a Ferrari win here."



🎙️| Charles Leclerc:

Leclerc added:

"Unlucky for the second Ferrari, we had a small impact with a small rock on one radiator, so that made us lose a lot of time. But I am really happy that Ferrari won, it was an incredible experience."

Charles Leclerc is currently in seventh position in the F1 drivers' championship table with only 42 points.

