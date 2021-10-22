“Any driver in a double yellow sector will have their lap time deleted”: FIA Race Director on new F1 rule

A new F1 rule has been put in place by the sport's regulatory body FIA (Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile) which states that drivers will have their lap times automatically deleted for violating double yellow flags on the track. FIA racing director Michael Masi confirmed the new laptime deletion system in his event notes ahead of the 2021 US Grand Prix.

The new F1 rule has been put into effect following Fernando Alonso’s qualifying attempt for the Turkish Grand Prix. The Spaniard had slowed down after the double yellow flag waved, however, and had his time left intact. The controversy led to stewards investigating whether his fastest lap was under the yellow flag and if he had slowed down sufficiently under the double yellows.

After investigating the Alonso incident, stewards decided to take no further action. They explained that the lap on which the Spaniard had slowed down was two seconds slower than his fastest lap, which later followed and qualified him for sixth place on the grid.

FIA introduces a new F1 rule for violating double yellow flags from US Grand Prix onwards

Previously, violations of double yellow flags led to independent scrutiny on a case by case basis. Implementation of the new double yellow flag rule means automated lap time deletion, similar to violating track limits.

Masi wrote in his event notes explaining the rule, saying:

“Any driver passing through a double-waved yellow marshaling sector must reduce speed significantly and be prepared to change direction or stop.”

The FIA Race Director further explained the new F1 rule, saying:

“In order for the stewards to be satisfied that any such driver has complied with these requirements, it must be clear that he has not attempted to set a meaningful lap time. For practical purposes, any driver in a double yellow sector will have that lap time deleted.”

The implementation of this new F1 rule will begin with the US Grand Prix onward. Masi’s event notes also explained the various track changes due to resurfacing since the 2019 edition of the race, and the depressions on the track at a few places.

