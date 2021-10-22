Why Sebastian Vettel gets a grid penalty for the US Grand Prix

Aston Martin Racing driver Sebastian Vettel will be handed a 10-place grid penalty for the US Grand Prix. The four-time world champion will be undergoing an engine change for the fourth time, one more than regulations permit.

For now, the only penalty confirmed for Vettel is for a new internal combustion engine (ICE). However, if the team has to change the turbocharger, MGU-K, MGU-H and other power unit components as well, more penalties could be forthcoming.

Speaking ahead of the US GP to Formula 1’s official website, Vettel said:

“I think we are heading into, let’s say, a difficult weekend. We are changing the engine and therefore we will have a penalty.”

Without delving into too many details about the other component changes, he said:

“But I think we will see what we can do from where we start. Nevertheless, looking forward I think we can be strong here. How strong, we will see.”

An engine change alone incurs a 10-place grid drop, as seen in Lewis Hamilton’s case in Turkey. However a fourth turbo charger (TC), MGU-K and MGU-H, and energy store would incur more penalties, forcing Vettel to start the race from the back of the grid. The current season regulations do not permit more than three changes for all components for the entire season.

Sebastian Vettel positive about race day

Considering that the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) circuit allows for plenty of overtaking, Vettel seemed positive about surging up the grid on race day. He said:

“Yes, you can [overtake] so I think it is a good place to do [the engine change] and hopefully we will have an entertaining Sunday afternoon and get back in the mix.”

Previewing the circuit in terms of racing, Vettel said:

“This [track] definitely is [nice to drive]. The first section with the hill, you climb up and then you have the fast esses.”

He explained the track layout further, saying:

“It’s a good mix, slow parts, fast parts and you just enjoy it. You are happy after a lap to do another one.”

Also Read

Based on the prevalence of long, wide straights on the COTA circuit, Vettel is right about being able to surge up the grid. However, it depends on how many component changes are made, which translates to how far down the grid he starts his race. Regardless, a busy Sunday awaits the four-time world champion, and he will be hoping that a new Mercedes engine will make the job easier, as it did for Lewis Hamilton in Turkey.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee