"Anybody who believes that Lewis Hamilton can win another championship is daydreaming": Fans react to Ferrari driver's complaints with the car

F1 fans were frustrated after Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton said that he found the SF-25 to be 'not drivable' in the FP2 session at the 2025 Spanish GP on Friday, May 30. There were a lot of eyes on the two practice sessions, given the introduction of new technical directives on flexi wings and the teams bringing modified front wings to the Circuit de Catalunya.

Although it was speculated that the Italian team would be the least affected of the top teams with the TD, both Hamilton and Charles Leclerc complained about the balance of the car and struggled throughout the FP2 session.

On his team radio, Lewis Hamilton even told his race engineer Riccardo Adami that he was unable to extract the maximum out of the car and said:

"The car is not driveable, mate."

F1 fans took to X to give their reactions to Lewis Hamilton's struggles, with one fan explaining:

"I'm afraid that anybody who believes that Lewis can win another championship is daydreaming. Even if he moves to McLaren today, either Oscar or Lando in the other car will beat him in a season. Max beating him in an inferior car in '21 did something to him. That total self-belief is gone."

"I fail to understand how we still consider Hamilton in his prime.... He's getting pummeled by Charles in the same tractor all the time. It's a sucky car but then he is apparently still great and yet extracts nothing from the car."

Here are some more reactions:

"Famous Lewis line.. says it all the time," said a fan.

"Driver is not CARable as well. This mf needs to retire, go be a fashionista somewhere else," wrote a fan.

"Get a driver who can drive then," suggested another.

"Every damn time it's the same damn thing--when is he gonna quit?" questioned another.

Lewis Hamilton finished P3 and P11, respectively, in the FP1 and FP2 sessions in Barcelona on Friday.

Lewis Hamilton expresses his feelings after the Friday Practice

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton stated that it was "not fun" for him to drive the SF-25 in the two practice sessions on Friday.

Speaking with F1.com, the 40-year-old reflected on the pace of the car and said:

"Not fun. It’s a beautiful place, the weather has been amazing, but no, not a good day. I wouldn’t say that I’m motivating the team at the moment. You just keep your head down and keep working away. You just don’t give up. You keep going, you keep pushing, you keep trying to focus on solving the issues, which we’ll try to do."

Lewis Hamilton has finished on the podium at the Spanish GP every single time since the 2017 season.

