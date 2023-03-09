"Are you happy now" - Fernando Alonso faces important question from Aston Martin teammate Lance Stroll

Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll asked if Fernando Alonso is happy with the Silverstone-based team after an unsuccessful stint with Alpine. The Spaniard appeared on the podium in Bahrain's season opener, showing great promise for the 2023 season.

Matt³³⁺¹⁶ | 🇸🇦JEDDAH🇸🇦 @FM1_3316 I don’t think I’ll ever get over how incredible Fernando’s overtake on Lewis was I don’t think I’ll ever get over how incredible Fernando’s overtake on Lewis was https://t.co/GyrPvuQA20

Alonso drove a great race in Sakhir, thwarting his long-time rival Lewis Hamilton at Turn 10 to take yet another podium in the sport. The two-time world champion moved from Alpine at the end of last year after struggling with reliability issues all year long.

Aston Martin have managed to build a car that looks to challenge the top three runners this year, giving the 41-year-old a great foundation to show off his potential.

Lance Stroll, who finished in P6 in Bahrain despite broken wrists, asked Fernando Alonso if he is finally happy with his new team after two mediocre years with Alpine in 2021 and 2022.

“Are you happy now, happy you’re not at Alpine?”

Alonso claimed he is happy to "be in green" this year, expressing his confidence in the Silverstone-based outfit. Future races will show whether Bahrain was an outlier for the British team and if Alonso could potentially challenge for a third title later this year.

Fernando Alonso revealed that he raced with broken bones last year

FORMULA ADDICT @Formuladdict The battle between Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton during the Bahrain Grand Prix The battle between Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton during the Bahrain Grand Prix https://t.co/ZPUaLFfCVY

During the 2022 F1 season, two-time world champion Fernando Alonso disclosed that he competed with fractured bones. While participating in the Q3 session of the 2022 Australian GP, the Spaniard crashed, resulting in a hand injury.

Alonso asserted that it took until August of the previous year for his injuries to heal entirely. The former world champion also said that he frequently experienced discomfort while driving his Alpine F1 car at various GP events. He told Motorsport.com:

“In my case, I broke a few bones in both hands last year. So, until August, I was not fully recovered. I had some pain, but we love driving!”

His 2023 teammate Lance Stroll broke bones in his wrist in a cycling accident ahead of the new F1 season. But Stroll managed to finish the season opener in P6, showing great mental fortitude. Alonso was quick to praise the Canadian driver for his stellar persistence in Sakhir.

With Aston Martin seemingly having built a car capable of winning races, it will be interesting to see whether Fernando Alonso will return to the top over the course of the year.

Poll : 0 votes