Fernando Alonso reveals astonishing fact of racing with broken bones last season

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso has revealed that he raced with broken bones in the 2022 F1 season. The Spaniard crashed out in Q3 at the 2022 Australian GP and broke bones in his hand.

Formula 1 @F1



Fernando Alonso

Drives for:

AKA: Nando, Fer, Padre, Spanish Samurai

Quote: "If they want to fight, they can pay the price"

Fast Fact: Most experienced driver in F1 history



#F1 @alo_oficial MEET THE 2023 F1 DRIVERSFernando AlonsoDrives for: @AstonMartinF1 AKA: Nando, Fer, Padre, Spanish SamuraiQuote: "If they want to fight, they can pay the price"Fast Fact: Most experienced driver in F1 history MEET THE 2023 F1 DRIVERS 👋Fernando AlonsoDrives for: @AstonMartinF1 AKA: Nando, Fer, Padre, Spanish SamuraiQuote: "If they want to fight, they can pay the price"Fast Fact: Most experienced driver in F1 history 💪#F1 @alo_oficial https://t.co/WeLrCD5liv

Alonso's new teammate Lance Stroll is set to return for FP1 in Bahrain this weekend after breaking his wrist in a cycling accident. The Canadian missed pre-season testing in Bahrain due to his injuries but has reportedly made enough of a recovery to appear in FP1 on Friday.

Fernando Alonso claims it took until August last year for his injuries to heal completely and has also revealed that he was often in pain whilst driving his Alpine F1 car at numerous GP weekends.

Alonso told Motorsport.com:

“In my case, I broke a few bones in both hands last year. So, until August, I was not fully recovered. I had some pain, but we love driving!”

Aston Martin seem to have made great strides in closing the gap to front runners in 2023, with Alonso setting the track ablaze during pre-season testing in Sakhir. It is unclear, however, whether other teams were 'sandbagging' ahead of the new season.

Fernando Alonso is not too keen on becoming a team principal

Fernando Alonso claims he is not too keen on taking on the role of team principal after he retires as a driver in the coming years. The 41-year-old Spaniard has been a part of the sport for over two decades.

While he does have a multi-year contract with Aston Martin secured, age is surely catching up with him and questions about his future are often raised. In a recent interview with Auto Motor und Sport, Alonso was asked about the prospect of becoming an F1 team boss, an idea the Spaniard shut down.

Alonso said the job will be mentally draining, especially with the kind of travel that's involved. He said:

“I don’t want to slam any doors on myself now, but at the moment it’s not high on my wishlist. Our job also means a lot of traveling you put up with that because then you’re doing a job that you love and can do. If I had to travel to do something I’m not so good at, my inner battery would drain quickly.”

Fernando Alonso still has the hunger needed for F1 and it will be interesting to see whether Aston Martin can provide him with a car capable of fighting the frontrunners in the coming years.

Poll : 0 votes