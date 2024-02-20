Are Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg still friends? Former F1 champion talks about their relationship 

Former F1 champion Nico Rosberg has opened up about his relationship with ex-Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, detailing how it has evolved since his shock retirement from the series at the end of his title-winning campaign in 2016.

Rosberg and Hamilton were childhood friends, as they grew up racing each other in the junior categories of open-wheel racing. The duo eventually made it to Formula 1 and later joined forces at Mercedes in 2013.

Nico Rosberg acknowledged that his relationship with Lewis Hamilton deteriorated once they became title contenders in 2014. Their time together at the Silver Arrows between 2013-16, was marked by intense rivalry as they battled for supremacy.

"It [the friendship breakdown] happened immediately when we were fighting for the world championship, not before," Rosberg previously told Eurosport. "But that's always the case: When you're fighting for success in every race and for titles, it doesn't work anymore."

"It was a build-up from one race to the next. If you want to decide the world championship for yourself, you can't play ‘love, peace and harmony’. You have to test limits and go into grey areas to win, especially when two drivers are at such a high level. Then it often gets tight."

F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi - 2016

Following Nico Rosberg's championship win in 2016, he retired from F1 bringing an end to the rivalry. The German F1 driver recently disclosed that he is on good terms with the seven-time champion, even exchanging Christmas presents annually.

"Lewis and I have repaired our friendship. We see each other from time to time. Every Christmas my daughters receive a huge box full of gifts from him," Rosberg told German outlet Süddeutsche Zeitung.

The rivalry between the two F1 champions was reignited in Extreme E, where they competed as team owners. However, Lewis Hamilton's outfit pulled out of the competition for the 2024 season.

Nico Rosberg elaborates on Lewis Hamilton's "personal dream" of moving to Ferrari

There is plenty of anticipation surrounding the 2025 F1 season after Lewis Hamilton's seismic announcement to join Scuderia Ferrari sent shockwaves through the F1 world.

Nico Rosberg was surprised by Hamilton's move, but suggested that every F1 driver dreams of driving for Ferrari and Mercedes, and that the seven-time champion was simply fulfilling his personal dream with the move.

"It surprised me. But if you look at the big picture: There are two legendary teams that everyone wants to drive for - Ferrari and Mercedes," he said according to Süddeutsche Zeitung.

"I can understand that he is fulfilling a personal dream with this."

Lewis Hamilton also indicated in his statement that he was pursuing his childhood dream of driving for Scuderia Ferrari.