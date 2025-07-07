Are Max Verstappen and Nico Hulkenberg friends? All about the relationship and the history of the two drivers

Nico Hulkenberg revealed that Max Verstappen was the first driver to come and congratulate him after he secured his first F1 podium at the British Grand Prix. The pair has shown mutual respect, praising each other on both a professional and a personal front.

Ad

This has got many fans wondering if Verstappen and Hulkenberg are friends away from the race track. Let's discover the history and relationship of both drivers.

Are Max Verstappen and Nico Hulkenberg friends? A brief history of the two drivers

Both Max Verstappen and Nico Hulkenberg have claimed to be friends with each other on numerous previous occasions. The pair seems to get along well, and share a mutual respect.

Ad

Trending

"We (Max and I) go way back, you know, from karting days when we were teens," Hulkenberg told Viaplay after the British GP.

Due to their age gaps, it is unlikely that Verstappen and Hulkenberg would have competed against each other in the same karting categories. But it is known that Hulkenberg spent a long part of his teenage years karting in the Netherlands.

Ad

The German driver's home karting track was Eefde in the Netherlands, which is also where Verstappen began karting. Hulkenberg watched the Dutch world champion take his first steps in karting.

Speaking to GPFans in May 2024, Hulkenberg also claimed to have known Verstappen for around 20 years. This is when Verstappen would have been 5 years old.

Apart from this, the two drivers have also been competing with each other in F1 since 2015, and have grown a strong friendship during this period. When Verstappen had his first child in May, Hulkenberg congratulated him via his Instagram story, and welcomed him to the dad club.

Ad

It is safe to say that Hulkenberg has known Verstappen since he was a child, and the pair have become good friends off the track over the last decade competing against each other.

Max Verstappen happy for Nico Hulkenberg as German driver claims first F1 podium

Max Verstappen congratulating Nico Hulkenberg after the British Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Max Verstappen shared that he was happy for his friend Nico Hulkenberg as the Sauber driver claimed his first F1 podium. Hulkenberg ended a 238 race podium-less streak at Silverstone, which is the longest ever.

Ad

Speaking to the media after the British GP, Verstappen shared his feelings about Hulkenberg's achievement.

"Yeah, fantastic, I'm really happy for him." [via Mirror UK]

"Yeah, it was very nice to see because when you're in F1 for such a long time and you have not been on the podium, and being so close a few times, I think this is pretty special for him," he added.

Hulkenberg has actually outscored Max Verstappen in the last four races. He has scored 31 points since Barcelona, while Verstappen has only scored 29.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samyak Sharma Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.



Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.



Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.



Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports. Know More