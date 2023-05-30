McLaren driver Lando Norris was seen partying with former teammate and Red Bull reserve driver Daniel Ricciardo after the Monaco GP.

The Briton got among the points in the streets of the principality as he finished P9 ahead of his current teammate Oscar Piastri in a double points finish for McLaren. To celebrate the feat, Norris was spotted partying at the Monaco Beach Club with Ricciardo.

Both drivers got on really well with each other, despite the Aussie's struggles with the team. F1 fans were very happy to see the reunion between the drivers as they took to social media to give their reactions:

Lando Norris Fans @Norrislandofans Lando and Danny Ric at a beach club together… are we seeing this correctly? Lando and Danny Ric at a beach club together… are we seeing this correctly?👀😂 https://t.co/kNVWxxgEFS

Mia @ricciardosbabe Lando and Daniel hanging out at the beach club 🥂 looks like Lando is wearing Enchante merch!

Lando and Daniel hanging out at the beach club 🥂 looks like Lando is wearing Enchante merch!https://t.co/YZZXCBH3Rd

adora @leclerclftv DANIEL AND LANDO NATION GET UP DANIEL AND LANDO NATION GET UP 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/otNJkEk3Pt

manouk⁴ | race week 🇪🇸 @Lqndof1 LANDO IS WEARING DANIELS MERCH BRO I WINNNN LANDO IS WEARING DANIELS MERCH BRO I WINNNN https://t.co/MKJbk4yQkg

tara @taraaobrienx @leclerclftv is lando wearing daniel’s merch too or do my eyes deceive me @leclerclftv is lando wearing daniel’s merch too or do my eyes deceive me 😭😭😭

"I was happy with boxing onto the hard, but it rained a hell of a lot more" - Lando Norris

The McLaren driver stated that he did not expect the intensity of the rain to be as severe as it turned out when he was given information about the impending weather. Speaking to F1.com, Lando Norris said:

“Nope. We just shouldn’t have boxed for the hard tire. I guess I’m talking in hindsight. With the information that I was given, which was that it was not going to rain a lot at all, I was happy with boxing onto the hard, but it rained a hell of a lot more. I don’t know, we just didn’t read the conditions right or something.

"I don’t know what it was, maybe I should have questioned it more… It’s hard to say, we’ll review it all. We maybe lost 30 seconds from doing the pit stops, and 30 seconds easily would have put me P5 or something. The pace on the intermediate was incredible. I caught Max [Verstappen, who had lapped Norris] very quickly, I was quite surprised. I’m sure when you’re leading a race it’s a bit of a different feeling than when you’re in P9 or something, but yeah, we were quite easily the quickest on track."

He added:

“I hate the conditions because it’s just so scary, and I feel like I’m going to crash every single corner, every lap, but at the same time, we were quick, so I enjoy it. It’s a lot more difficult than you can imagine. It’s so difficult, but I do enjoy it at the same time.”

It will be interesting to see if Lando Norris can score even more points in the upcoming races before the team introduces a relatively different car for the rest of the season.

Poll : 0 votes