"Are they still ahead by a minute?": Lewis Hamilton's shocked team radio during the F1 Monaco GP

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton was shocked when he enquired about his gap to leaders in the final laps of the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday. The seven-time F1 world champion started the race in the principality from P7 after getting a three-place grid penalty at the end of the qualifying session for impeding Red Bull driver Max Verstappen.

Ad

The British driver had qualified P4 originally ahead of his long-time rival, but dropped behind the Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso. Despite not gaining any positions at the start, the 40-year-old was able to gain two positions and came out ahead of Isaac Hadjar and Alonso after the first round of pit stops.

However, it was a lonely race from there on for Hamilton as he failed to close the gap to the Top 4 and finished miles behind Verstappen. During the final few laps of the race, Hamilton asked on the team radio if he was still a minute behind the leaders.

Ad

Trending

"Are they still ahead?"

To which he got a different response from his race engineer, Riccardo Adami. But Hamilton pressed the Italian.

"You're not answering the question but its okay it doesnt matter... I'm asking am I a minute behind or?" asked Hamilton

Adami replied,

"Its 48 seconds"

Expand Tweet

Ad

It was Hamilton's second P5 at the Monaco GP in the last three years and his second consecutive in the last two races.

Lewis Hamilton pays gratitude to his team after P5 in Monaco

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton paid gratitude to his team members for fixing his car after his crash in the FP3 session on Saturday.

"Tough result. Ahh.. yeah BIG thankyou to the boys as I said for fixing the car, it's not been the easiest of weekends but we live to fight another day," Hamilton said on his team radio after the chequered flag.

Ad

Adami, too, concluded that it was a tough race for them.

"P5. Lost a lot of time in traffic and the rest we need to investigate and pick up please," Adami mentioned.

Expand Tweet

Hamilton added another 10 points to his tally in the drivers' championship and now sits on 63 points after eight races and two sprints, respectively, and stretched his advantage over Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli to 15 points. He is currently P6 in the standings and has failed to score a podium in the main race thus far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More