"Are you upset with me or something?": Lewis Hamilton's cryptic team radio after F1 Monaco GP

Lewis Hamilton started the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix in seventh and finished the race in fifth after a long, drawn 78 laps of racing. While many might reckon that the result was contentful on paper, the Briton was left unanswered on the team radio after the race when he shared a cryptic message in his post-race discussion with his race engineer.

The Monaco Grand Prix is the crown jewel of F1, and every driver aspires to emerge victorious at the fabled track. Ferrari had the fastest car around the track 12 months ago, a trend which seemingly continued at the hands of Charles Leclerc as he bolstered an impressive lap in qualifying to secure a front row start.

On the other hand, Hamilton suffered a three-place grid drop after he impeded Max Verstappen during qualifying yesterday and had a bigger task lined up for him come raceday. Though he was able to get past the two cars starting ahead of him, he stayed as a distant P5, while the top four remained in close proximity before Verstappen peeled off into the pits on the penultimate lap.

However, considering his starting position, a P5 result was a satisfactory one for the Maranello-based squad at the hands of the seven-time champion. Despite this, in the post-race discussion over the team radio, Lewis Hamilton admitted that it was a tough result for him and the team:

"A tough result. Big thank you to the boys, as I said, it’s not been the easiest of weekends but we live to fight for another day."

But, when Lewis Hamilton received no answer from his race engineer, Riccardo Adami, he asked whether the Italian engineer was upset with him, a call which remained unanswered:

"Are you upset with me or something?"

Lewis Hamilton admits Ferrari is running out of time to save the 2025 season

Lewis Hamilton at the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton's start to his Ferrari journey has not been all sunshine and rainbows. He has struggled in comparison to Charles Leclerc in the same machinery, and barring the Sprint race win in China, the Monegasque has retained his team leader role at the Italian squad.

However, all the struggles cannot be attributed to the 40-year-old, as the SF-25 has had its fair share of tantrums. Hamilton wants the car to again reach the status of fighting for wins and podiums to save the 2025 season, but accepted the dire situation the prancing horses are currently in (via PlanetF1):

"What is wrong with the car? I wish I knew. What’s in the pipeline? We’ve got quite a few things, but I cannot give any timelines. And the timelines keep changing because the team is pushing a lot to bring them as early as possible."

"There are things, but whether it’s going to be enough to close the gap – I hope so. But to be in front and fighting for wins, I’m not sure yet... It’s getting late and we’re running out of time."

On the other hand, Lando Norris won the Monaco Grand Prix, with Charles Leclerc finishing as the runner-up at his home race and Oscar Piastri rounding out the podium.

