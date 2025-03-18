Artist shares a beautiful recreation of the moment when Lewis Hamilton's father Anthony Hamilton comforted Isack Hadjar

An artist named Lucy Claire shared a beautiful rendition of the moment when Lewis Hamilton's father, Anthony Hamilton, comforted Red Bull Junior driver Isack Hadjar after the latter crashed out of the 2025 Australian Grand Prix. The young Frenchman made his debut on the grid alongside three other debutants, including Kimi Antonelli and Gabriel Bortoleto.

While Antonelli had an excellent first race in the sport as he finished in P4 after starting from P16, it was a different story for Bortoleto and Hadjar, who both crashed out of the race.

The Visa Cash App Racing driver was visibly heartbroken when he spun into the barriers in Turn 1 during the formation lap and did not even make the start. On his walk back to the paddock, Lewis Hamilton's father Anthony Hamilton was first on the scene and gave Hadjar a long embrace and consoled the rookie.

On her Instagram page, artist Lucy Claire recreated the beautiful moment with her painting and was full of praise for Lewis Hamilton's father, saying:

"This moment had me in tears first thing. Kindness really is the greatest superpower, the greatest gift. I think sometimes in these moments we forget athletes, those in the limelight are humans, chasing a dream, dedicating their whole lives to their passion. It’s more than just a race, it’s their whole lives. Anthony Hamilton showing us all the power of kindness."

Lewis Hamilton's father's gesture garnered praise from all quarters as he helped the Red Bull junior driver deal with his situation.

Lewis Hamilton's father gives his honest reaction to consoling the Red Bull junior driver

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton's father Anthony Hamilton stated that he felt for Isack Hadjar as a "father" after the latter's emotional reaction following his crash in the Australian GP.

Speaking with Canal+, the Brit spoke about his embrace of the Frenchman and said:

“The thing is, as soon as I saw what happened to Isack, my heart fell and I just felt for him. It was just so sad to see because I know how hard it is when these kids are eight years of age and they dream of becoming a Formula 1 race driver. I just wanted to give him a hug. I felt for him like a father.”

He reiterated his thoughts to Sky Sports and added:

“I just felt terrible for him so thought ‘You know what, I just need to go and tell this kid to keep your head high, walk tall. You’re going to come back’. I think he’s a phenomenal driver, I really do. There’s more to come from Isack than we probably have seen this weekend.”

The F1 rookie too was appreciative of Hamilton's gesture and meant a lot to him coming from his racing hero's father.

