Aston Martin team principal Andy Cowell has acknowledged the AMR25's lack of pace, as Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll finished a lap behind at the Miami GP. Alonso, in particular, has endured a streak of races with no points to show for his efforts, a first for the 43-year-old since 2017.

Ad

Six rounds into the 2025 F1 season, Stroll has accounted for all of Aston Martin's points tally, while Alonso continues to lament on-track incidents and mechanical gremlins playing spoilsport. Last Saturday's sprint race saw the Spaniard fall out of contention after a race-ending collision with Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson. The team's sole saving grace proved to be Stroll's fifth-place result after a flurry of time penalties for rival drivers.

The main race was a further step back for Alonso, as he exited Q1 along with Stroll. To make matters worse, the Aston Martin driver spun in the opening stint on the same corner as his crash from the previous day. He ultimately lacked pace to make up lost ground and finished 15th, almost 20 seconds from Hulkenberg up ahead.

Ad

Trending

Talking to the media post-race, Cowell shared his assessment with a blunt take on the AMR25's pace.

"It was important that we scored four points with Lance yesterday in the Sprint, but under normal dry conditions we don't have a car capable of competing for points right now. We need to continue to analyze where we can improve and work hard to be more competitive in Imola,” he said via Formula1.com

Ad

In his part, Fernando Alonso reflected upon the race proceedings and issued a bleak statement.

"Tough race. We didn't have the pace the whole weekend, and we expected the race to be difficult. We faced similar challenges today that we've had all season and couldn't capitalize on any chaos ahead of us."

“Difficult race for us today and very tricky conditions, as we expected. We just simply lack pace. We've been slow all season so far and today wasn't any exception," Lance Stroll added.

Ad

After the Miami sprint race, Fernando Alonso spoke in depth about his misfortunes so far, stating that it hurts to miss out on points for so long. Looking ahead, Aston Martin is expected to bring upgrades for the Imola GP, with track-specific updates scheduled for Monaco.

Fernando Alonso looks to turn the tide with the 2026 regulations

Fernando Alonso revealed that he looks to make a comeback under the 2026 regulations. The new rules will reset the field with active aero and an all-new engine. With the signing of ace designer Adrian Newey along with a works engine deal with Honda, the Silverstone outfit is primed to tackle the next era of F1.

Ad

Reflecting upon the same, Alonso spoke with RacingNews365 and said,

"There is nothing we can do now, but next year is a complete reset, and we have great people in the team working on next year's car. So the trust is maximum on the new management and new people, and the team is getting ready for that moment."

The combined forces of Adrian Newey and Honda led to Red Bull taking the 2021 driver's championship with Max Verstappen. Moreover, the new wind tunnel in Aston Martin's state-out-the-art Silverstone campus might prove to be a major boost for the ace designer, as Fernando Alonso eyes his long-elusive 33rd career win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vignesh Kanna Vignesh is part of Sportskeeda's motorsports division and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. As a motorsports enthusiast coming from a Mass Communication and Journalism background, he's found that the best way to immerse himself in the sport is by writing about it. Vignesh likes to root for underdogs, whether they be drivers like Nico Hulkenberg or teams like Williams. When he's not writing, he enjoys playing Badminton and unwinding with stand-up specials. Know More