"He is not over-pressurising us"- Aston Martin chief feels Lawrence Stroll right to be 'demanding' more from team after consistent money injections

Aston Martin chief Mike Krack feels team owner Lawrence Stroll has the right to be demanding more from the British team thanks to his constant money injections. The Silverstone-based team is currently ninth in the constructors' championship after a woeful season.

The outfit has only gone backwards, having finished seventh overall in the 2021 constructors' championship. This year, however, the team is often at the back of the grid despite enjoying the experience and pace of four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel. Lawrence Stroll is the primary benefactor of the British team and has claimed that the team will shortly aim for title wins. However, in its current state, successfully fighting the midfield would be a mammoth task for Stroll's team.

As per Aston Martin chief Mike Krack, the Canadian billionaire has the right to ask the team uncomfortable questions by virtue of being its primary sponsor. Krack told the BBC:

“The financial means he has put into this team give him the right to be demanding, but he is not over-pressurising us."

Aston Martin looking to benefit from Fernando Alonso's 'hunger'

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack detailed the team's primary reasons for bringing in two-time world champion Fernando Alonso for the 2023 F1 season. The boss cited Alonso's championship-winning mindset, raw pace, and 'hunger' for the sport as the British team's main reasons for giving him a multi-year deal.

The two-time world champion is set to replace a retiring Sebastian Vettel on the Silverstone-based team in 2023. The Spaniard's raw pace is especially remarkable considering he made his debut in the sport in 2001, marking over two decades in F1.

Mike Krack claims it is beneficial to have someone like Alonso driving for the British team because the Spaniard tends to ask teams uncomfortable questions. Krack believes Alonso's mindset will help the team get rid of all the chinks in their armor and eventually fight at the top. He told Sky F1:

“[Drivers like Alonso] are asking the right questions, they are pushing the teams to the limit, and we feel, for us, it’s important to have someone like that to ask some also uncomfortable questions.”

The veteran driver has outperformed his much younger teammate Esteban Ocon on multiple occasions in 2022. However, he still trails him by seven points in the drivers' standings due to poor strategic calls by the team and some bad luck. Fans of the Spaniard are hoping for better luck for the two-time world champion at Aston Martin in 2023.

