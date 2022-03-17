×
Create
Notifications

Aston Martin claims team already working on new model for 2022 F1 season

Sebastian Vettel (#5) Aston Martin AMR22 during Bahrain pre-season testing
Sebastian Vettel (#5) Aston Martin AMR22 during Bahrain pre-season testing
Dese Gowda
CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Mar 17, 2022 09:00 AM IST
News

Aston Martin is reportedly working on a completely different spec of its 2022 F1 challenger and hopes to debut the new car in the early part of the new season.

According to the team’s performance director Tom McCullough, the team has incorporated crucial lessons it learned across winter testing, as well as ideas observed from other teams into the AMR22. Speaking to Motorsport.com following the conclusion of the Bahrain pre-season testing, he said:

“The car you’re seeing now is nothing like the car we have in the wind tunnel. And I’m sure that’s the same for everybody, up and down the pitlane. As you’re adapting your cars, and optimising your cars, there’s going to be an element of that car is strong, and it’s gone that way that we sort of half looked at before. So, let’s revisit the data we’ve already got.”

He further went on to say:

“We tried not to drive ourselves into any cul-de-sacs. So, of all the different solutions out there, from the packaging and philosophy side of things, we just thought we want to be able to have a bit of freedom not to lock ourselves in totally to just one philosophy. I think for the aero design guys it must be information overload for those people at the moment.”
The #AMR22 looking right at home. 💚 https://t.co/M6CJXJql09

Aston Martin was the first team to show off its real 2022 F1 car, conducting a shakedown in early February. The team intended to get a head start in learning as much as it could about its new challenger while giving itself plenty of time to react to any issues it might face.

Furthermore, the team's technical director Andrew Greene also made it clear that they would investigate ideas from other teams and expected the AMR22 to look completely different by the first race of the season.

Aston Martin serious about developing own power unit: Stroll

Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll has revealed that the team is seriously considering the prospect of developing its own power unit for the 2026 regulations. The team is reportedly investigating the benefits of a homegrown power unit with fuel partner Aramco.

Speaking in an interview with Reuters, Stroll said:

“We’re quite serious. Aramco [fuel partner] and I are discussing doing our own production engine for ‘26, the rules do change... So we have a team of people currently studying the opportunity.”
You love to hear it. 🔊 https://t.co/PAWLJMMkML

F1 is hoping to lure more manufacturers to the sport in the near future and has announced new power unit regulations for the 2026 season. The new formula retains the current turbo hybrid V6 internal combustion unit while simplifying as well as increasing the scope of the hybrid technology.

Also Read Article Continues below

Several manufacturers, including Porsche and Audi, have already shown interest, while Red Bull is also developing its own power unit following Honda’s departure.

Edited by Anurag C
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी