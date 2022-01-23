Ferrari wants FIA to fast-track 2026 engine regulations to give manufacturers more time for development

Ferrari has reportedly requested the FIA to expedite the 2026 engine regulations for F1 so that teams can have more time for development. Team principal Mattia Binotto hopes new FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem will look into matters pertaining to the 2026 power unit regulations.

F1 intends to move towards a more sustainable future by 2026. The sport plans to introduce new low-cost hybrid power units that use sustainable fuels as they attempt to achieve carbon neutrality.

As reported by thesportsrush.com, Binotto made the comments during an interview, where he said:

“I was in touch (with Mohammed Ben Sulayem) before the elections, no doubt. And I’m already in touch with him for what’s next and what are the most urgent matters for F1. I see that on the urgent matters, the power unit for 2026 can be one of the subjects. I’m very happy to cooperate with him. I myself am part of the World Council. As an F1 commission delegate, as Ferrari, that means I’m there.”

F1 power unit developments were frozen in February 2021 after a decision on new power units was made by the F1 commission, the FIA and all existing teams.

In addition to sorting out the power unit issues, Ben Sulayem also needs to oversee the FIA World Motorsport Council's internal investigation into the end of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Binotto feels this should be a top priority, especially with manufacturers like Porsche and Audi looking to enter the sport in the near future.

Ferrari confirm date for 2022 F1 car reveal

Ferrari plan to unveil their new car, the SF22, for the upcoming 2022 season on February 17. The team has shared a social media post on all handles to confirm the same.

The SF22 will be driven by Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. The team finished P3 in the 2021 constructors' standings and hope to build on that when a new era of F1 starts with the 2022 campaign.

Having gotten the better of their immediate rivals McLaren in 2021, the Scuderia expects to take the fight to Mercedes and Red Bull with renewed vigor in 2022.

