Aston Martin director explains 'big area of difference' in their 2023 F1 challenger as they hope to challenge the big boys

Aston Martin director Dan Fallows claims their 2023 challenger's 'big area of difference' is their new sideboard design. The British team recently unveiled the AM23 and have gone with Red Bull's RB18 sidepod design.

The Silverstone-based team are looking to make huge strides in the upcoming season, having hired new personnel and built brand-new facilities. They have also managed to acquire two-time world champion Fernando Alonso on a multi-year deal, who will star alongside their resident driver Lance Stroll.

Their new car is visually similar to the 2022 championship-winning RB18, which was driven to success by Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. The team will hope to move up the grid and hopefully challenge for the title in a few years.

Dan Fallows said about the new Aston Martin challenger:

“We went into this year trying to be bold and aggressive, to try to take on the lessons from last year. We want to move up the grid and start challenging the teams at the front – and you can’t do that by sitting back and being conservative. The sideboards are quite a big area of difference. I wouldn’t say that’s been our majority focus, I think there are improvements and changes throughout the whole car."

Aston Martin owner demands patience from his team

Aston Martin team owner Lawrence Stroll wants his team to be patient as they hope to challenge for the F1 title in the years to come. The British team recently unveiled their 2023 challenger, the AM23.

Stroll's mega-investment in his team has yet to yield any significant results as the team finished seventh in 2021 and 2022. However, the Canadian businessman has spent a lot of his budget acquiring experienced personnel for his team, along with building a brand-new facility to help the British team improve.

Fernando Alonso's performances in 2022 are an exciting prospect for Aston Martin this year and they will try their best to capitalize on the Spaniard's vast experience in the sport.

Speaking at the launch of their new car, Lawrence Stroll said:

“The one ingredient we’re missing is a bit of time and there’s no replacement for time. But from a managerial executive level, from a personnel level, yes, I believe we have all the right people in place. This building brings a whole new dimension and dynamic to driving towards that success. And we just need to be – which I don’t have a great deal of – patient to get to where we ultimately want to be. We will get there.”

The team seems to have all the ingredients in place for a future title challenge. However, only time will tell whether they are successful or not in 2023.

