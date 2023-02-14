Aston Martin team owner Lawrence Stroll has demanded patience from the British team as they hope to challenge for the F1 title in the years to come. The team recently launched their 2023 challenger, the AM23, and will be hoping for better results in the coming months.

Stroll's mega-investment in his team has yet to yield any significant results as the team finished seventh in 2021 and 2022. However, the Canadian businessman has spent a lot of his budget acquiring experienced personnel for his team, along with building a brand-new facility to help the British team improve.

Further, the team has acquired two-time world champion Fernando Alonso to star alongside their long-time driver and Stroll's son Lance Stroll. Alonso's performances in 2022 are an exciting prospect for Aston Martin this year and they will try their best to capitalize on the Spaniard's vast experience in the sport.

Speaking at the launch of their new car, Lawrence Stroll said:

“The one ingredient we’re missing is a bit of time and there’s no replacement for time. But from a managerial executive level, from a personnel level, yes, I believe we have all the right people in place. This building brings a whole new dimension and dynamic to driving towards that success. And we just need to be – which I don’t have a great deal of – patient to get to where we ultimately want to be. We will get there.”

Fernando Alonso reveals why he joined Aston Martin

Aston Martin F1 updates @startonpole "I would like to see myself behind the big 3 (Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes) this season, but with MORE RELIABILITY than in Alpine."



Fernando Alonso recently shifted from Alpine - a team that finished fourth in the 2022 championship - to Aston Martin. The British team, on the other hand, finished seventh in the 2022 constructors' championship after another disappointing year. However, Alonso claims he joined the team due to their continuous efforts to improve and fight for future titles.

During an interview with the British team, Fernando Alonso revealed how he was impressed by the efforts of the team to move forward and become future world champions. He said:

"Aston Martin F1 is taking the necessary steps to win in the near future. The team is determined to become a championship contender and will do whatever it takes to get there. This ambition is appealing to any racing driver. You see all the investment, the new factory, the talent joining the team, and you want to be part of it."

The Spaniard further appreciated the Silverstone-based team as a brand and how much they have done in the motorsport and automotive industries. Fernando Alonso also shared how he has been working hard on himself and with the team to start winning soon. The two-time world champion said:

"And then there is the name, Aston Martin. It is, and always will be, an iconic brand in motorsport and the automotive industry. To write the next chapter in the brand's history and become part of the Aston Martin family makes me very proud."

It remains to be seen if the team will be successful in the 2023 season.

